New Musical WONDER Extends at A.R.T. Through Mid February

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Repertory Theater's world-premiere production of the musical Wonder will extend for a second time and now end its run at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Wonder features music and lyrics by the GRAMMY Award-winning duo A Great Big World (Ian Axel and Chad King) and a book by Sarah Ruhl. It is directed by Taibi Magar with choreography by Katie Spelman, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and music direction by Ryan Cantwell. See photos of the production HERE!

ABOUT WONDER

The Pullman family navigates change, identity, and what it means to belong when son Auggie begins going to school, taking off the space helmet he's used to hide his facial difference. Wonder celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness.

Discounts are available to full-time K-12, college, or university students and anyone under age 25; Blue Star families; SNAP/EBT, WIC, and ConnectorCare cardholders; seniors; Harvard faculty and staff; and others.

The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of “Auggie,” Melvin Abston as “Mr. Tushman,” Donovan Louis Bazemore as “Jack,” Ryan Behan as “Ensemble,” Diego Cordova as “Justin,” Kaylin Hedges as “Via,” Kylie MiRae Kuioka as “Summer,” Maddy Le as “Ensemble,” Raymond J. Lee as “Mr. Browne,”Reese Levine as “Julian,” Alison Luff as “Isabel,” Skylar Matthews as “Charlotte,” Javier Muñoz as “Nate,” Paravi as “Miranda,” Nathan Salstone as “Moon Boy,” Pearl Sun as “Ms. Petosa” and “Mrs. Albans,” and Nicholas Trupia as “Amos.” Sky Vaux Fuller, Brit Garner, Gabrielle Greene, Quinn Murphy, and Rob Tucker are understudies.

The musical features scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Matt Saunders, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King, and sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer. Katherine Wallace is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by C12 Casting.