NOISES OFF and More Join Barrington Stage Company 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Barrington Stage Company has added four titles for the theater’s 2026 season, including two Pulitzer Prize-winning modern classics, one of the greatest theatrical farces ever written, and a world premiere play. More productions, concerts, and cabarets will be announced soon.

BOYD-QUINSON THEATER

As previously announced, the season will feature a new production of A Chorus Line (July 15-August 8), the legendary Broadway musical that won nine 1976 Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The greatest of all backstage musicals, A Chorus Line, playing at BSC for the first time, will be directed by Alan Paul.



The Boyd-Quinson Theater, BSC’s mainstage, will also include Michael Frayn’s door-slamming, sardine-flying, contact lens-losing comedy, Noises Off (August 19-September 6). A company of actors rehearsing a hopeless sex farce onstage find themselves hilariously derailed by bitter rivalries, petty grievances and barely concealed affairs unfolding behind the scenes. One of the most beloved Broadway and West End comedies makes its BSC debut in a production directed by Gordon Greenberg (Broadway: Holiday Inn, The Heart of Rock and Roll).





The season at The Blatt Center for the Performing Arts in the St. Germain Stage will open with Driving Miss Daisy (May 27-June 21), starring Ray Anthony Thomas (Broadway: I Need That, American Buffalo, Trouble In Mind) and BSC Associate Artist and audience favorite Debra Jo Rupp (BSC: Boeing Boeing, The Cake, Becoming Dr. Ruth; TV: “That 70s Show”), making her 11th appearance with the company, and Matthew Korinko (founder, Slow Burn Theatre Co.) . Directed by BSC Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, Alfred Uhry’s 1987 Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece is a tender, quietly powerful play about the evolving friendship between an elderly Jewish woman and her African American chauffeur as they navigate prejudice, aging, and change in the American South. Uhry’s play was later adapted into the acclaimed film version which won the 1989 Academy Award for Best Picture. Driving Miss Daisy is a collaboration with Palm Beach Dramaworks.



The St. Germain Stage, largely dedicated to new plays and musicals, will feature the world premiere of Estate Sale (June 30-July 25) by Keelay Gipson (NY & Regional: The Red and the Black, imagine sisyphus happy, #NEWSLAVES, Mary/Stuart). Gipson’s touching new play focuses on a man clearing his childhood home following the death of his parents, and ruminating on family legacy. Afro-surrealist artist, professor and award-winning playwright Gipson is a BSC Sparks Grant recipient.



More work from new playwrights and further details on the 2026 BSC season, including additional productions, concerts, cabarets, and the company’s annual star-studded gala, will be announced in the coming weeks.