NEMPAC Opera Project Announces Cast Of Portman's THE LITTLE PRINCE

North End Music & Performing Arts Center is thrilled to feature an exciting cast of professional artists from the Boston area and inspiring young singers who will be a part of this year's NEMPAC Opera Project 2019 Production "The Little Prince" Opera by Rachel Portman based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved French children's novel by the same name. Co-presented by NorthEndBoston.com, this opera will take place on June 20th and 22nd, 2019 at 7:30 pm, at Faneuil Hall's Great Hall in Boston, MA.

Directed by Artistic Director Alexandra Dietrich and conducted by Dr. Tiffany Chang, the cast of all ages features Christina English as The Pilot, Jennifer Caraluzzi as The Water, Carley DeFranco as The Rose, Josh Dixon as the Geographer, Fran Daniel Laucerica as The Snake and The Vainman, Gray Leiper as The Businessman, Ehimemen Omigie as The Lamplighter and The Drunkard, Roselin Osser as The Fox, Marcus Schenck as The King, and Luisamaria Hernandez, Patricia Kopko, and Jessica Trainor Tasucu as trio of Common Roses.

Entering its 8th performance season, the NEMPAC Opera Project will present a fully staged opera sung in English, and will include children as in prior productions such as in Don Giovanni (2018), La Bohème (2015) and La Cenerentola (2016). This opera will showcase a diverse group of young singers between the ages of 8 and 14 from Boston and surrounding neighborhoods--members of the NEMPAC community and VOICES Boston--as the onstage chorus of stars. The cast includes two young singers in the titular role of the Little Prince, Clare Cho and Linus Schafer Goulthorpe.

The NEMPAC Opera Youth Choir, a collaboration of young singers from NEMPAC and VOICES Boston, includes Suvi Carlile, Emeliz Espinal, Lucía Gonzalez Fayos, Erin Han, Georgina Harington, Lillian Kuklewicz, Sophia Lyons, Elizabeth Mann, Samantha Markey, Zoe Nazarchuk, and Phoebe Niese.

"As a non-profit, NEMPAC not only provides music education and arts programming to the North End/Waterfront and neighboring communities, but we have provided years of innovative opera performances through the NEMPAC Opera Project. The Little Prince is the perfect opera and vehicle to feature our young, up and coming singers in prominent roles alongside established professionals to unite them in telling this moving story set to lush melodies crafted by Rachel Portman, one of most renowned and awarded female composers of our time", states Opera Project Artistic Director, Alexandra Dietrich.

To learn more, and to see the cast please visit nempacboston.org/nempac-opera-project.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You