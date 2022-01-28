Misty Blues and the Guthrie Brothers Come to the Scarborough Fair

This Valentine's Day weekend, discover some new favorite songs and fall in love again with old classics when Berkshire Theatre Group presents two exciting Concerts at the Colonial. On Friday, February 11, Berkshire favorite Misty Blues takes the stage to celebrate the release of their new album, One Louder, with special guest: The Diego Mongue Band. On Saturday, February 12, The Guthrie Brothers - Scarborough Fair pay homage to the music of Simon & Garfunkel.

Misty Blues and lead singer, Gina Coleman, celebrate over two decades of performing their eclectic blend of original blues with hints of jazz, funk, soul and tent revival gospel. Gina and the band have firmly fixed their place on the American blues scene, having recorded and/or shared the bill with the likes of Charles Neville, Tom Cochrane, Tab Benoit, John Primer, Albert Cummings, Room Full Of Blues, Michael Powers and most recently, Joe Louis Walker.

In January 2022, Misty Blues and Lunaria Records released the band's 11th album One Louder. Misty Blues will perform this latest work in its entirety for the first time at The Colonial Theatre. One Louder builds on the success of the band's previous ten albums and offers a bountiful palette of musical colors and styles. Featuring an array of guest artists, this album includes the talents of Joe Louis Walker, Justin Johnson and host of SiriusXM Bluesville, Big Llou Johnson.

Prepare to fall in love again with the music of Simon & Garfunkel. From their first startlingly authentic rendition of "Sound of Silence" to their playful version of "Cecilia," Jeb Guthrie and Jock Guthrie will have every audience member smiling and singing along.

Through songs, stories, trivia and humor, Jeb and Jock pay homage to the music of Simon & Garfunkel, playfully engaging the audience along the way. The show highlights the brothers' deep spiritual connection to this music and to the 1960s, the period that made it all happen.