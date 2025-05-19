Mike Koutrobis, Eric Johnanson and More to Perform at The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed four new shows. Comedian Mike Koutrobis will perform on July 25 and blues-rock singer Eric Johanson will play on August 8. Shaun Huague will lead Journeyman, a Eric Clapton tribute band on September 6 and Greg Hawkes will perform with Boston band Eddie Japan performing the music of The Cars on September 12. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, May 24, at 6:00 a.m..

Mike Koutrobis is a regular headliner at top New England clubs such as the Comedy Connection, Nick’s, Giggles, Comix at Foxwoods, and Laugh Boston as well as the Borgata in Atlantic City. Koutrobis is a past winner of New Hampshire’s Funniest Comedian, he was a finalist at the Last Comix Standing contest at Foxwoods, and a semi finalist in the national Magners Comedy Festival. Opening acts include comedians Chris D. and David Twohig.

Eric Johanson blends sharp songwriting with a deep connection to the guitar, creating music that’s dynamic, soulful, and rooted in a mix of rock, roots, blues, and modern influences. His latest album, The Deep and the Dirty (2023), debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart and solidified Johanson as one of the most compelling guitar-driven artists today. Since its release, he has been on a whirlwind tour, playing over 100 cities and 10 countries in 2024 alone. The buzz surrounding him continues to grow—he was named one of Guitar Player Magazine's 25 Best New Blues Guitarists and earned a spot in Total Guitar Magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists of All Time. His breakout moment came when blues luminary Tab Benoit signed him to Whiskey Bayou Records and produced Johanson’s debut solo album, Burn It Down (2017).

Shaun Hague has built quite the resume in the last decade of his life. At just 17, he was named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues and by 21, the young guitarist was playing guitar for blues phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty. In honor of his biggest musical influence (Eric Clapton), Hague has been making waves with his Journeyman – A Tribute to Eric Clapton. The show features Robert Monroe (keys/vocals), Darius Peterson (drums) and Laura Lopardo (backing vocals). Together, they provide a powerful performance of all aspects of Clapton’s career from Bluesbreakers to From The Cradle.

As the keyboardist for the legendary Boston band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members, The Cars, Greg Hawkes forged the sound of rock’s New Wave. Pioneering and pushing the limits of technology and sequencing in the late '70s and through the '80s, Greg cemented the synthesizer's place in rock and pop music, and his contribution has influenced countless artists since. Along with achieving Rock & Roll Hall of Fame status and massive commercial success with The Cars, Greg has been a sought-after session and touring musician, and has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Todd Rundgren, and The Turtles. In 2016, Greg collaborated with the acclaimed Boston band Eddie Japan to produce their 2017 album Golden Age. This eventually led to Greg and the band joining forces to create a night of music by The Cars featuring a set list curated by Greg.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, May 24, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

