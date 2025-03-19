Massachusetts Ballet School and Ballet Company Open Poetry Contest About Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invite poets to submit their work to the school and ballet company's annual poetry contest in celebration of National Poetry Month in April and the school's in-studio concert, Spring Spotlight: An In-Studio Performance, on April 26. Submissions of poems are accepted now through April 5.

"The Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet take pride in joining other organizations across the country in celebrating National Poetry Month in April and spotlighting the importance of dance in our society. We want to introduce more people of all ages -- children, tweens, teenagers, adults, and seniors -- to the wonders and benefits of dance and poetry through the school's spring in-studio performance," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Marblehead School of Ballet's current and former students and the general public are invited to submit a poem with the theme, Steps to My Soul: How Dance Transforms Me. Contestants should submit a poem with their first and last name, a photo of themself, their age, and contact information. Submit entries to msb@havetodance.com.

The contest's winners will read their poems and receive prizes on Saturday, April 26 at a special program, Spring Spotlight: An In-Studio Performance. The program will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the school, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Three prizes will be awarded: first prize - a $100 gift certificate to the Marblehead School of Ballet and a MSB mug, second prize - a $50 gift certificate to the Marblehead School of Ballet and a MSB mug, and third prize - one class at the Marblehead School of Ballet and a MSB mug.

For information about the poetry contest, the Marblehead School of Ballet, or the North Shore Civic Ballet, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the school's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, or the ballet company's website, https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/ .

