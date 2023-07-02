Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Douglass Speech

The reading will take place on July 4 at 11:00 a.m.

By: Jul. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Review Roundup: Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage Photo 3 Reviews: Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage
Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company Photo 4 Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Douglass Speech

Renaissance House Retreat for Writers & Artists has invited the public and volunteer readers to participate in the 17th annual free dramatic reading of Frederick Douglass' powerful speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" on July 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Martha's Vineyard's historic Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs.

Volunteer readers are requested to arrive by 10:30 a.m. The reading performance begins at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend. Martha's Vineyard Community Television (MVTV) will tape the presentation for a special broadcast on July 4th evening.

Readers of all ages are invited to help bring the words of Frederick Douglass to life. Each volunteer reader will recite different sections of the 10,000-plus word address Douglass wrote during American slavery in 1852. Although it's been 171 years since Frederick Douglass delivered his Fourth of July speech at a convention in Rochester, New York, the message is especially resonating during today's turbulent political era.

The director-editor-producer of Renaissance House's annual Frederick Douglass speech is Makani Themba, a writer and social justice innovator in the field of change communications and narrative strategy. 

“Douglass spoke these truths to power more than 170 years ago and it is still incredibly fresh,” said Themba.  “It's this masterful articulation of the intersections between structural racism, culture, individual choice, and the inherent violence in systems that place profit over people.  I think that's why this speech continues to engage us generation after generation.

 Lifelong Martha's Vineyard summer resident, Abigail McGrath, the founder of Renaissance House Retreat for Writers & Artists, created this community reading on the beach to celebrate the continuing impact of Frederick Douglass. “By reading Frederick Douglass' powerful speech at Inkwell Beach, a historically Black swimming area, the emotions and not-so-hidden agenda resonates with a powerful punch. Having it read by the people in the community heightens the relevancy even more,” said McGrath. “Renaissance House is pleased to partner with Martha's Vineyard Community Television to bring this important, historic speech to television viewers.”

Volunteer readers are requested to arrive by 10:30a.m. The reading begins at 11:00a.m. The public is invited to attend the performance.

 

About Renaissance House Retreat for Writers and Artists

Renaissance House is a nonprofit writers and artists retreat sponsored by the Helene Johnson and Dorothy West Foundation, which was founded in 2000 by Abigail McGrath, an author, playwright and filmmaker. It was inspired by Dorothy West, the author of the award-winning novel and film The Wedding, and her poet cousin Helene Johnson (McGrath's mother) who were acclaimed writers during the Harlem Renaissance. McGrath was the inspiration for the novel The Wedding. Renaissance House provides writers and other artists with a subsidized retreat away from life's responsibilities and the space in which to create new works of art. It is one of the few retreats designed for issue-oriented writers, writers of color and writers of social justice.



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month Photo
The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month

The Actors Company of Natick has announced its highly anticipated summer season production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 'Into The Woods.' The show will run from July 21st-July 30th, presented at the Keiter Center for the Performing Arts, located at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts.

2
Chester Theatre Company to Present GUARDS AT THE TAJ This Month Photo
Chester Theatre Company to Present GUARDS AT THE TAJ This Month

Chester Theatre Company (CTC) will present Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph, at Chester Town Hall Theatre, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester, MA. Guards at the Taj runs July 6 to July 16, with performances Wednesday at 2pm, Thursday at 2pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

3
Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company Photo
Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company

Overall, the presentation is synergistic as well as effective and we become absorbed in what starts out with an examination of the humorous side of reality and ends with the sense and sensibilities many face in this thing we call life.

4
Emerson College, Boston Arts Summer Institute Launch The Massachusetts Arts Stagecraft Ini Photo
Emerson College, Boston Arts Summer Institute Launch The Massachusetts Arts Stagecraft Initiative

Emerson College's Office of the Arts and the Boston Arts Summer Institute (BASI) have announced the new Massachusetts Arts Stagecraft Initiative (MASI), a paid professional development program designed to strengthen the creative economy and increase equity and diversity in the performing arts industry.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Band's Visit
Huntington Theatre (11/11-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fat Ham
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
Hub Theatre Company of Boston (7/22-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sonic Symphony
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You