Marcus Mumford Celebrates Debut Solo Album At Boch Center Wang Theatre, November 8

Marcus Mumford will celebrate the release of his debut solo album, (self-titled), with a show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on November 8, 2022. (self-titled) will be released on September 16 by Capitol Records. The A's will open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10:00 AM at BochCenter.org.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), (self-titled) includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. Last week, Mumford shared the lead-off track, "Cannibal." Listen HERE. View the accompanying video, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, HERE. "Cannibal" was highlighted in new music coverage by The New York Times, NPR, ET, American Songwriter and numerous other outlets. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Cannibal."

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMYs for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Boch Center Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.