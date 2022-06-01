Marblehead School of Ballet Will Hold Summer Session and Celebrated Summer Dance Intensive

Dance, exercise and have fun this summer at the North Shore's Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. This cultural hub has a full line-up of enriching classes for people of all ages and levels. MSB's summer session runs from June 13 to August 6, and the school's Summer Dance Intensive takes place from July 11 through August 5. The summer session classes and the intensives are held live in studio and online.



"The seasoned and avocational dancer will find high quality training at Marblehead School of Ballet. We work with each person to assess individual dance and exercise goals! The internal mechanics of the body are emphasized and not the superficial aspects of style, bringing the dance to a higher level. The school provides a very strong foundation emphasizing proper technique, including correct alignment, body mechanics and musicality," said Director Paula K. Shiff.

Summer Session

Children, tweens, teens, adults, and seniors will find something of interest in open classes in pre-ballet, ballet, pointe, Tai Chi, Jazz, Cardio, and stretch and strength. For children, pre-ballet, child ballet, and creative movement classes are offered. The partner dance series covers West Coast swing, Argentine Tango, and Ballroom/ Latin classes for ages twelve and up. Students may register for a complete session or attend on a rolling basis. Visitors and tourists to the North Shore are welcome to attend and take an open class.

Jazz, Cardio and Polish Folk Dance Classes Featured

The summer session features special classes of Jazz, Cardio and Polish Folk Dances. Actor, dancer, and choreographer Sarah Crane returns to teach live, online Jazz and Cardio dance classes. Crane, who performed with the national touring production of 'Mean Girls', teaches a Jazz class with a range of repertory, including 'Mean Girls' for students of all levels, ages 12 and over. The Cardio dance class is open to dancers and non-dancers, ages ten and over, of all levels.



Marblehead School of Ballet presents a 'Polish Folk Dance' class with Eddie Lempitski, a MSB graduate and a past performer with the North Shore Civic Ballet. Lempitski was a member of the Krakowiak Polish Dancers of Boston and performed throughout North America and Poland. Students will learn the Krakowiak, the national dance of Poland, and if time permits, the Polish polka. They may register for this special class at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule. Early registrants can receive a $5 discount with the code EARLYFOLK52022.

Summer Dance Intensive

MSB invites dancers to apply to the school's renowned Summer Dance Intensive and attend the annual excursion to Jacob's Pillow for dancers, ages eleven to adult, to attend from July 11 to July 30. Students may sign up for one, two, three, or a combination of weeks. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, and more. Choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on Saturday, July 30.



The Young Dancer's Summer Intensive for children, ages eight to twelve and over, is scheduled from August 1 to August 5. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, story telling through movement, anatomy and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development. The Summer Intensives are sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, which provides support for the guest teachers and the performance.



The MSB resumes its annual excursion to Jacob's Pillow in the Berkshires to see Hubbard Street Dance Chicago on Sunday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m. To attend the excursion, contact the school at 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com to purchase tickets and to sign up to carpool.

Register Early

As in-studio space is limited, students are encouraged to register early. The Summer Dance Intensive programs will be held at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Details about the schedule and registration for the Summer Dance Intensives 2022 may be found online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/programs/summer-intensive/. For further information, call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.