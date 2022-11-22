Marblehead School of Ballet Will Hold Community Appreciation Week Activities and Winter Coat/Pajama Drive to Help Needy

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its annual Community Appreciation Week with special activities from Friday, December 2 through Thursday, December 8. The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet's drive continues to collect winter coats and pajamas to help neighbors in need this season now through Saturday, December 10.



"For 51 years, the Marblehead School of Ballet has been a part of the community. We thank everyone for supporting us all these years. Throughout Community Appreciation Week, we welcome newcomers to the Marblehead School of Ballet's family. During the holiday season, we ask the public to think of people less fortunate suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating a new or gently used winter coat for people of all ages or brand new pajama sets for children ages zero to six to our collection drive," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of MSB.



During Community Appreciation Week, the MSB celebrates the holiday season and offers several special promotions available to the public. On Saturday, December 3, catch the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead's annual holiday parade. After the parade, a Musical Theatre class will be taught from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the school by famed dance instructor and entertainer Karen Marie Pisani, the former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line under the direction of Michael Bennett. The class will be presented free-of-charge for children, teenagers, and adults.



A second promotion, Tell a Friend, is open to new students to attend any class from December 3 through December 8. Interested dancers or parents may also arrange a complimentary consultation with Ms. Shiff to discuss their dance plans and interests, while also learning more about the school's history, classes, customized teaching and opportunities. New students must register in advance to receive the discount rate by calling 781-631-6262 or contacting msb@havetodance.com.



For a class schedule, visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-school/schedule/. New students must pre-register before attending a class at https://bit.ly/MSBAccountRegistration. Parents and guardians, who are considering dance training and opportunities for children and teenagers, are welcome to contact the school for additional information at 781-631-6262.

Help Our Neighbors Winter Coat and Pajama Drive

The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company providing performances and arts education to the greater Boston community for 48 years,



are holding a winter coat and pajama drive to help our neighbors experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations of new or gently used warm winter coats for children and adults, without broken zippers, rips, tears, or stains are welcome. The drive is also collecting new pajamas for children, zero to six years of age, which will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity.



Anton's Cleaners will clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids Partners Distribution Network to a range of organizations, including Massachusetts Community Action Programs, Salvation Army, Women's Lunch Place, DCF, and Catholic Charities. The new pajamas will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts, to distribute to children in need. This agency is one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County, working with children and families.



Bring your winter coats and pajamas to the dance studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, now through Saturday, December 10. Donors must contact the school at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com first to arrange a date and time to drop off a donation.