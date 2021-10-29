Marblehead School of Ballet & North Shore Civic Ballet to Hold Winter Coat Drive

The Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet in Marblehead, Massachusetts are holding their second winter coat drive to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive runs from Monday, November 1 through Saturday, December 11. This year, the drive is also collecting new pajamas for children, 0 to six years of age, which will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity.



"For 50 years, the Marblehead School of Ballet has been an active member of the community. We thank everyone for supporting us all these years. During the fall and winter seasons, we ask the public to think of people less fortunate suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating a gently used or new winter coat for people of all ages or new pajamas for children," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of MSB.



"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create hardships in the region, the North Shore Civic Ballet wants to lessen the difficulties families are experiencing. We are building upon the success of our drive in 2020 and invite others to join us in this year's collection by donating new or gently used winter coats for people of all ages and new pajamas for children, ages 0 to six, this year, said Rosemary Grant, member, North Shore Civic Ballet board of trustees.





The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company providing performances and arts education to the Greater Boston community for 47 years, is holding the winter coat and pajama drive. With Massachusetts ranked sixth in the country for the most homeless people, helping neighbors in need get through the cold winter is paramount.



Donations of new or gently used warm winter coats for children and adults, without broken zippers, rips, tears, or stains, are welcome, and Anton's Cleaners will clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network to a range of organizations, including Massachusetts Community Action Programs, Salvation Army, Women's Lunch Place, DCF, and Catholic Charities.



The new pajamas will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts to give to children in need. This agency is one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County, working with children and families.



Bring your winter coats or pajamas to the dance studio from Monday, December 1 through Saturday, December 11. Supporters of the drive must contact the school at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com first to arrange a date and time to drop off donations.