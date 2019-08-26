MRT Offers New Discounts For Students/Military/Educators - Extends 2 For 40

Back by popular demand! Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) today announced last season's "2 Tickets for $40" special, created last year in honor of its 40th Anniversary Season, will continue for the 2019-20 Season, which opens September 11 with Tiny Beautiful Things. The theatre will also introduce a subscription for students and expand its discount periods for educators and military families.

MRT introduced the "2 Tickets for $40" offer last season to both celebrate the anniversary and to support its mission to make professional theatre accessible to audiences of all incomes. Due to popular demand, the "2 Tickets for $40" special will continue. The offer is available with promo code MRTLE in Zone D seating for all performances during previews and opening weekend, and then it is available for Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings for the remainder of each run.

In an effort to encourage young people to attend the Merrimack Valley's only professional theatre, MRT also introduced this summer an unrestricted $70, seven-play student subscription. The offer applies to any person under the age of 18 or any full-time student over the age of 18. MRT reminds audiences to check the age recommendations for each production at www.mrt.org. None of this season's productions are appropriate for children under 10 years of age. The individual student ticket rate is $15.

Also new this year, educator and military family discounts will expand from one performance per show to 16 performances per show: individual half-price tickets offered for all previews and opening weekend performances; Saturday matinees; and Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings. Educators use promo code ED50; Military members, code MIL50.

MRT is a longtime member of Blue Star Theatres, a consortium of 167 theatres nationwide that participate in a program jointly created by Blue Star Families, the national organization for current and former military families, and Theatre Communications Group, the national organization for non-profit, professional theatres.

For information or tickets, contact the Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org.

For the 2019-20 Season, all seven of MRT's plays are either written or co-written by women. The series also includes the East Coast premiere of Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band and the world premiere historical drama The Lowell Offering about Lowell's "Mill Girls" by Andy Bayiates and Genevra Gallo-Bayiates. Other works include The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon; Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly, Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham, and Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel. Full listings at www.mrt.org.





