MOSSO Will Produce Additional Concerts Following The Success Of Musician-produced Event At Symphony Hall

MOSSO: Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will continue to produce professional classical music concerts for the audiences of Western Massachusetts, following the success of their October 15 concert with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield Symphony Hall.

Coming Home: A Symphonic Reunion filled the COVID-adjusted capacity of Springfield Symphony Hall with 1300 audience members, and reached thousands of additional people nationwide through a livestream, made possible with the support of the City of Springfield, the Music Performance Trust Fund, the American Federation of Musicians, the Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno of the City of Springfield, Amanda Spear-Purchase and the staff of Symphony Hall, benefactor Lyman Wood and lovers of classical music from throughout the Pioneer Valley, Connecticut and beyond. Their financial and in-kind support allowed all audience members to attend or livestream the performance for free. The audience also included scores of students and families invited from the Community Music School of Springfield.

Maestro Kevin Rhodes was overwhelmed by the audience's tumultuous response: "I have to say something about our incredible patrons who filled Symphony Hall. While incredible enthusiasm from the audience was a constant feature of every performance I've had the pleasure to conduct in Springfield in 20 years, the unbridled passion and love shown to the musicians and the music were completely unprecedented."

Maestro Rhodes added, "This concert was entirely produced by MOSSO. In order to accomplish this amazing feat, the musicians had to learn an incredible number of new tasks and skills in concert production. They collaborated with numerous city departments and businesses, managed finances, solicited grants, sponsorships and donations, marketed and promoted the concert...all within six week's time."

"The thing I would really like to emphasize," concluded Maestro Rhodes, "is the reason they did this. It was not to save their own jobs in Springfield, but rather, because of the love and passion they feel for classical music and our audiences. This is, in addition to the most committed belief in the mission, value, and power of live music, and the importance of being a positive force in a community standing for excellence and joy, what our musicians demonstrate everytime they walk on stage."

Martin Kluger, Principal Timpanist, reported to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. Management Committee that live audiences had no concerns about attending a performance with COVID restrictions in Symphony Hall: "Sold out attendance with incident-free observance of COVID precautions at the October 15th event, on top of the outpouring of voluntary donations that MOSSO received online and at the door, prove that the classical music audience in Springfield and environs is ready to support performances."

According to longtime Assistant Concertmistress Marsha Harbison, donations to MOSSO continue to arrive: "As of October 25, MOSSO has received over $40,000 in contributions from over 120 individual donors in the area. This money will be used to produce additional MOSSO events, ensuring that professional classical and symphonic music continues to be a part of Springfield's cultural identity." Harbison added that MOSSO had recently received its non-profit 501(c)(3) determination from the IRS.

Kluger added, "MOSSO does not wish to be a rival or competitor to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra," and said that the musicians are hopeful that the SSO will schedule concerts for a 2021-2022 season while working towards an agreement with the musicians and Maestro Kevin Rhodes.

Beth Welty, Assistant Principal Second Violin, says, "Yes indeed, MOSSO does want to collaborate with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. to deliver music to our audience. However, in the absence of a sensible agreement that demonstrates a positive vision for the SSO's future, MOSSO will continue to produce musical events. We are moving forward with concerts to be announced shortly. MOSSO is committed to bringing live music to our community and providing work for our musicians."

Thomas Bergeron, Principal Trumpet says, "The musicians poured incredible amounts of their own time and energy into producing the event on October 15th. Why? Because we believe in the City of Springfield and we believe in the power of symphonic music to bring our community together. I started my musical career as a member of the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra 25 years ago. I would not be the musician I am today without the support and inspiration that experience provided."

For further information about MOSSO's upcoming programs, to join the mailing list, and to contribute towards future concerts, visit MOSSO at: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com, or find MOSSO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MOSSO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. Donations to MOSSO, including checks made payable to MOSSO, Inc. can be sent to: MOSSO, PO Box 3513, Amherst, MA 01004. All such donations made to MOSSO will be used to produce live musical events for the Springfield community. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.

Photo Credit: Leo Kenan