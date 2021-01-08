MOMS: THE MUSICAL Releases Demo Recording

During a time when most theatrical productions and the development of new works is at a standstill, Moms: The Musical overcomes all obstacles and releases its first demo recording to the general public. The demo stars Boston-based actresses Delaney Payne (as Mia), Kelly Surette (as Justine), Karlie Traversa (as Brittany), Laura Scherf (as Renatta), Caitlyn Costello (as Jade), and Gwen Kirkland (as Doreen/Joan.) The demo was directed by Shawn Tyler Allen and was produced by The Misfit Artist Company.

In order to record safely, everyone in the cast and crew dedicated two weeks to quarantine and zoom rehearsals prior to the recording and all tested negative for COVID-19. The team then spent the weekend together recording the entire nineteen original song show in three days (having never sung together prior to recording) and then quarantined an additional two weeks afterwards. Actress Caitlyn Costello said "The recording process was a whirlwind, but it was incredible! Our personalities and voices clicked so quickly it was like we had been singing together for years. It felt like actual magic. We are so proud to finally share our hard work with the rest of the world!"

Moms: The Musical is the story of two first-time mothers who, from an unlikely friendship, discover exactly just how strong they are. Both find that striving for perfection leads to struggle, but ultimately - growth. With the help of a trio of moms on a "mom group chat," we learn about the pitfalls, positives, and technological aspects facing the modern American mother.

Local Boston mom Emily (mother of three) said of the recording: "This musical doesn't sugarcoat. It is an honest and real portrayal of what a new mother, or really any woman goes through in society today. I laughed, I cried, and I saw myself in the women. What a breath of fresh air!"

Moms: The Musical offers a hilarious, yet poignant new take on motherhood. The characters are real with their struggles, raw in their emotions, and unapologetic in their quest to survive the pressure-filled journey of becoming a new mother while also preserving who they are as individual women. They face marriage issues to friendship challenges - career concerns to body image issues. They encounter a lack of "mothering" instincts as well as serious self-esteem obstacles - all the while coming up against the heavy societal pressures placed on women and contemporary mothers. The two characters must face the reality of motherhood, together.

Moms: The Musical is a fast and furious ride through the uproarious and heartfelt journey of becoming a mom.

To listen to the show visit www.suretteandhall.com/moms-the-musical. Visit the creative team on Instagram/Facebook at @suretteandhallmusicals or at @moms.themusical. To schedule an interview with the creative team, please contact suretteandhall@gmail.com. All rights reserved.