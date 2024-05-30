MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Join Summer Season at The Cape Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cape Playhouse will continue its 98th summer season with the Tony-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster, and the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, directed and choreographed by David Ruttura and Joyce Chittick. Broadway star Julia Knitel will play Carole King in an expanded four-week run at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA.

The season opens on June 5 with Andy Mientus, Larry Owens and Krystina Alabado in tick, tick…Boom!

“In my first season as Artistic Director at the Cape Playhouse, I’m excited about bringing the most iconic voices in rock music to the stage,” said Eric Rosen. “From the origins of rockabilly music with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis to the story of one of popular music’s most singular voices, Carole King, these two shows will bring great joy to our stage this summer. I can’t wait to share the directing work of Hunter Foster, one of the Playhouse’s most beloved directors, and David Ruttura, an emerging force on Broadway.”

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

With a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET dramatizes the legendary night of December 4, 1956, when four founding voices of rock and country music got together at Sun Studios in Memphis and made history.

The cast includes Jeremy Sevelovitz (Carl Perkins); Alessandro Viviano (Elvis Presley); Scott Moreau (Johnny Cash); Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis); Megan Reinking (Dyanne); Nathan Yates Douglass (Jay); Chance Wall (Sam Phillips) and Matt Spencer (W.S. “Fluke” Holland).

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET features musical direction by Nat Zegree; scenic design by Josh Smith; costume design by Devario Simmons; lighting design by Kirk Bookman; sound design by Jeff Sherwood; and production stage manager Rebeca Monroe.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

With a book by Douglas McGrath, BEAUTIFUL is a coming-of-age story about one of America’s most celebrated songwriters. Featuring hits including “So Far Away,” “One Fine Day,” “ Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Up on the Roof,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

The award-winning musical is led by Julia Knitel as Carole King and Sam Gravitte as Gerry Goffin. Knitel starred in the Broadway and national tours of Beautiful and was recently nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for the Off-Broadway hit Dead Outlaw. Gravitte played Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway and was recently in White Rose: The Musical Off-Broadway.

In addition, the cast for BEAUTIFUL includes Trevor James Berger (Barry Mann); James Clow (Don Kirshner); Valerie Perri (Genie Kline); Brooke Aneece (Shirelle/ U/S Little Eva); Briana Brooks (Lucille); Chris Collins-Pisano (Tenor Righteous Brother); Fatima El-Bashir (Janelle Woods); Ellen Frary (Marilyn Wald/Betty); Albert Igbinigie (Drifter); Jacquez Linder-Long (Drifter); Jazz Madison (Little Eva); and Rhys Williams (Baritone Righteous Brother).

The musical features musical direction by Nick Williams; scenic design by Ryan Howell; costume design by Gail Baldoni; lighting design by Kirk Bookman; sound design by Emma Wilk; and production stage manager Daniel Everett.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET runs June 19 to July 6, and BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL runs July 10 to August 3 at The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA. First-week showtimes for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM. The second and third-week showtimes are Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM and Wednesday and Thursday matinees at 2:00 PM. BEAUTIFUL has a varied schedule so please check the website. Tickets and more information are available at www.capeplayhouse.com

Comments