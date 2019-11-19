MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Returns To Worcester

Join the sisterhood when Menopause The Musical, the groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived "the change," returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 28 at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, November 26 at 10 am.

Celebrating 18 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, these women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, the laughter-filled production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 18th year and in its 14th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 15 million people, it has played every state in the continental U.S., traveling to more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

Tickets to Menopause The Musical start at $29. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





