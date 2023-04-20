Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MACBETH to Close Shit-Faced Shakespeare Season This Spring

From April 27 through June 24, something shit-faced this way comes in a drunken rendition of the Scottish Play.

Shit-Faced Shakespeare will close out their eighth year in Boston with another boozy take on one of Shakespeare's most revered works. From April 27 through June 24, something shit-faced this way comes in a drunken rendition of the Scottish Play.

Taking a break from the comedic side of things, the Boston Bastards plunge into the hearty world of tragedy at The Rockwell in Somerville with the return of their hit show Shit-Faced Shakespeare®: Macbeth! Upon hearing the weird sisters' prophecy, Macbeth and his tiger wife take matters into their own hands and manage to burn everything in their wake. Well, almost. Fair is foul and foul is fair in this tale of prophecy gone slightly off the rails. And there's no better way to see some Scots than with some Scotch... on the rocks. Featuring Shakespeare's most lovable fates, ghostly best friends, hell-hounds, unhinged wives, enough dead kings to give Game of Thrones a run for its money, and lots of plaid, Scotland storms Boston this spring.

All performances will take place at The Rockwell in Davis Square (255 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144), running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm.

Shit-Faced Shakespeare® is an internationally renowned mega-hit that has performed on three continents, consumed tens of thousands of real alcoholic beverages, and entertained almost half a million audience members worldwide. Since arriving in Boston in 2015, Shit-Faced Shakespeare® has performed sozzled renditions of six works in Shakespeare's canon, and shows no sign of stopping. With a high-falutin' cocktail of traditional Elizabethan theatre and balls-to-the-wall drunken shenanigans, audiences from London's West End to stages across America have fallen in love with this unique theatrical experience.

For more information, visit www.Shit-FacedShakespeare.us; or for tickets, head to our virtual box office.




MACBETH to Close Shit-Faced Shakespeare Season This Spring

April 20, 2023
