Lowell Memorial Auditorium Centennial Season to Kick Off With John Fogerty This Month

John Fogerty will kick off Lowell Memorial Auditorium's Centennial Season on Thursday, September 8th at 7:30pm. Built shortly after the end of World War I to honor Lowell's veterans of all wars, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium celebrates its centennial this fall, continuing a century-long tradition as the hub of arts and entertainment in the Merrimack Valley.

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock 'n' roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. This will be the first time that Fogerty has played in the historic venue.

Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, "Centerfield," a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty's many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include "Centerfield," "Proud Mary," "Susie Q," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," among many others.

The Lowell Memorial Auditorium was designed by the noted architectural firm of Blackall, Clapp & Whittemore which was also responsible for designing Boston's Colonial, Wilbur and Metropolitan (now the Wang) theaters. The cornerstone was laid on September 25, 1920, and the building was dedicated on September 21,1922, presided over by Calvin Coolidge, former Massachusetts Governor and at that time, Vice President of The United States.

Shortly after it opened, the hall quickly became a center of civic life in Lowell. In addition to playing host to entertainment, conventions, civic and religious programs, the auditorium has seen its fair share of stars. Following World War II, the auditorium began hosting the Golden Gloves series, where Rocky Marciano began his legendary career. Some of the greatest names in music have played Lowell Auditorium, from the big bands of Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman in the 1940's through Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka, Olivia Newton John, Dolly Parton, and others. More recent headliners include the J.Geils Band, Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Martina McBride, Bruce Springsteen, and the Dropkick Murphys.

"For a century, this remarkable landmark has honored Lowell's sons & daughters who fought for our nation," said Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau. "Over those 100 years the Auditorium has also been the gathering place for our community and our neighbors throughout the Merrimack Valley. And today, it serves as the nucleus of a vibrant downtown and host to many non-profit events, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell, and the Middlesex Community College Foundation's Celebrity Forum event."

Lowell Management Group took over the day-to-day management of the Auditorium in 2018. "This anniversary has been front and center in our planning since 2018 when we took over management of this magnificent facility," said Lowell Management Group president Peter Lally. "Lowell Memorial Auditorium is part of this historical fabric of the city. In celebrating the centennial anniversary, we want to shine a light on the unique cultural offerings and cultural community that makes up this great city."

The 2022 season will feature Broadway shows, comedy, music, family entertainment and more. In addition to rock legend John Fogarty, the Auditorium will present shows from a wide array of entertainment that ranges comedians this fall including comedians Jay Leno and Lewis Black, The Righteous Brothers, The Irish Tenors, Boston Pops, the Lowell Irish Festival, Disney Junior Live on Tour, and a Broadway series that features blockbuster Chicago, the Gloria Estafan musical On Your Feet! and more.

The centennial anniversary will be marked with a special civic event on September 21, 2022, at 4:00PM, which officially starts a 100 day campaign. The event, which is open to the public, will include a rededication ceremony with key community and veterans' leaders, along with music and memorabilia. More details will be announced shortly.

"There is an extraordinary cultural scene here in Lowell, from The Lowell Folk Festival, the Western Avenue Studios, the Lowell National Historical Park, and Merrimack Repertory Theater, and much more," continued Lally. "Lowell is one of the most vibrant small cities in the country and we are excited to mark this milestone and continue investing in Lowell for the future."

