Live Nation Presents Ali Wong THE MILK & MONEY TOUR At Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced today that comedian Ali Wong will take the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage for two shows on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7:00PM & 10:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00AM.

Ali Wong is a stand-up comic from San Francisco, now living in Los Angeles. Her first Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra was filmed when she was 7 months pregnant. According to New York Magazine, "The special's arrival on Netflix is the sort of star-making moment that unites the tastes of the unlikeliest fans." Elle applauded it as a "comic genius gem" while Vogue called it "The special that everyone is talking about." Emily Nussbaum hailed it as "funny and refreshingly rude." The day before its premiere, Wong's interview with Marc Maron on his podcast WTF was released. He called the special "the most honest, rawest, funniest special I've seen in years."

She soon after became a very popular Halloween costume. Fans, both male and female, dressed up in Wong's iconic red glasses, black and white striped dress and pregnant belly. The Smithsonian has asked Wong to donate the actual dress, shoes and necklace she wore in the Baby Cobra, to the Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Ali's second stand-up special, Hard Knock Wife premiered on Netflix in on Mother's Day, 2018. Her feature film, Always Be My Maybe, which she co-wrote and co-stars in, debuted on Netflix May 2019 to wide critical acclaim. In the first four weeks, it was seen by 32 million viewers. This Halloween, fans have continued to dress up as Wong in the striped dress, in the leopard dress and as her character, Sasha Tran, from Always Be My Maybe.

Her book DEAR GIRLS: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life was released October 2019 and became an instant New York Times Bestseller. According to Vogue, "[Wong] spins a volume whose pages simultaneously shock and satisfy. . . . Dear Girls is not so much a real-talk handbook as it is a myth-puncturing manifesto."

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00AM and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





