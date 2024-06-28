Live At The Art House Announces The Return Of “RuPaul's Drag Race's” Ginger Minj To Provincetown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Live at the Art Houe has announced the return of "RuPaul's Drag Race's" Ginger Minj to Provincetown with Gidget Galore in The Broads' Way 2: Electric Boobaloo, June 22- September 14, 2024 at Live at the Art House, 214 Commercial St.

Longtime collaborators Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore invite audiences on a musical "shequel" through some of the best Broadway shows that have ever graced The Great White Way. This all-live singing, comedic show is a follow up to their sold-out run last summer. This show features 33 costume changes, 25 musical numbers, and 2 and a half queens!

Originally hailing from small town Leesburg, Florida, Ginger Minj made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7." As a fan-favorite and triple-threat she was invited back for "Drag Race All Stars 2" and made it to the top 3 of "All Stars 6." She has starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed "Dumplin" for Netflix alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series "AJ & The Queen," and most recently in the Disney + Original Movie, "Hocus Pocus 2." Minj can be heard on her three studio albums, Sweet T, Gummybear and her newest EP, Double Wide Diva. You can learn more about Ginger in her brand new tell all, memoir/cookbook, "Southern Fried Sass."

Gidget Galore has been a professional Orlando female impersonator since 2006. Galore has enjoyed entertaining the night club circuit, corporate galas, public (and private) events and, most recently, was honored by the Mayor of Orlando with his Matching Grant as the hostess of "Drag Queen Story Hour" reading to the wonderful youngsters of Orlando at the gay and lesbian center. She has also worked on the wardrobe team for entertainers including Donna Summer, Diana DeGarmo and The Jacksons. She has even created fabulous looks for the one and only Ginger Minj for "Ru Paul's Drag Race."

Fruit Wine Productions is an LGBTQIA+ owned and operated production company based out of Orlando, Florida. They are known for their live stage productions of "The Golden Gals Live!," "The Munsterz" and "Gilligan'z Island."

