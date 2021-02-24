Liars & Believers To Debut New Virtual Performance

Boston-based experimental theatre ensemble Liars & Believers is pleased to announce the debut of its latest production, Beyond A Winter's Day, beginning on January 15 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now.

To be held exclusively online over Zoom, Beyond A Winter's Day weaves together story & music, food & drink, mask & puppet, and shadow & light. It is an extension of their last stage production, A Story Beyond, bringing back the same troupe of storytellers who travel through time & space to "tell stories when they're needed."

"In Beyond A Winter's Day, our storytellers have all been brought to Zoom at this particular moment in time, during this difficult winter," said Jason Slavick, Artistic Director of Liars & Believers. "As we've been developing Beyond A Winter's Day over the last few months, it's become clear this is arguably our most hopeful production we've ever done. We're really wanting to bring warmth and joy to families with this piece, to help get us all through this dark time."

The performance will be a mixture of live actors and musicians, with both live and prerecorded segments. Both the actors and the audience will be able to see each other over Zoom, as the "audience is very much a part of the experience," according to Slavick. There is also a sensory component to the performance; ticketholders will receive recipes for the food and drink that appear in the show. "Audience members will be able to taste and smell the delights of the performance as it happens," said Slavick.

Tickets are on sale now at www.liarsandbelievers.com on a "Pay What You Can Afford" basis; suggested admission is $25/viewer or $40/household.