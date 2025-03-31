Lee Brice Comes to Indian Ranch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country singer-songwriter Lee Brice is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 4th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $40.50 through April 10th, while supplies last.

When Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs or building new brands like Dulce Vida Tequila and Loud Lemon, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with 12 billion career streams, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don't Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You're Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 6x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

One of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You're Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don't Mess With.” Lee's album, Hey World, has been certified as Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Recently, Brice released his latest single, “Cry,” available now and is currently impacting Country radio.

