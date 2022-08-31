Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE LETTERS To Be Presented At John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion

The performance will take place just before sunset on the outdoor stage following the Center's final “Wine and Music Wednesday” event of the year.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

LOVE LETTERS To Be Presented At John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion

"Love Letters" featuring Linda Monchik and John Weltman to be presented at the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Linda Monchik and John Weltman in "Love Letters" by A. R. Gurney on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 PM. The event is a special benefit performance for the arts center featuring John Weltman, who funded the beautiful new outdoor performance area that bears his name.

"Love Letters" was written in 1988 and nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. It is a play told in the form of letters exchanged between Melissa Gardner (Monchik) and Andrew Makepeace Ladd, III (Weltman) beginning in kindergarten and continuing over the course of nearly 50 years. They discuss the hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats that they have experienced throughout their separated lives.

The two veteran actors have performed in numerous productions on Cotuit's main stage and Black Box theaters as well as many other local and regional theaters.

The performance will take place just before sunset on the outdoor stage following the Center's final "Wine and Music Wednesday" event of the year.

Tickets are $30, $28 for seniors and $25 for members. Cotuit Center for the Arts is at 4404 Route 28 in Cotuit. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 508-428-0669, or visit artsonthecape.org.





More Hot Stories For You


Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Cape Cod Singer-Songwriters Schuyler Grant and Brian SancesCotuit Center for the Arts Presents Cape Cod Singer-Songwriters Schuyler Grant and Brian Sances
August 31, 2022

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Cape Cod singer-songwriters Schuyler Grant and Brian Sances, live in concert in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion on Friday, September 16 at 7:30pm.
Pepper Grinds Presents ﻿The 9th Annual Summer StriptacularPepper Grinds Presents ﻿The 9th Annual Summer Striptacular
August 31, 2022

Pepper Grinds (fearless leader of the much-loved Cape Cod Brazen Belles Burlesque) is back at Cotuit Center for the Arts for her 9th annual Summer Striptacular! Performances are Wednesday-Saturday, September 7-10 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage. 
Ferociously Funny Comedy BAD JEWS To Play At Somerville's Rockwell TheaterFerociously Funny Comedy BAD JEWS To Play At Somerville's Rockwell Theater
August 30, 2022

Savage, vicious and ferociously funny, Michael Jay directs Bad Jews, a fierce yet hilarious take on family, faith and legacy, by Joshua Harmon, running September 1 - 10, 2022 at the Rockwell Theater.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in SeptemberLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in September
August 30, 2022

Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre will present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the deviously delicious sci-fi musical that has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is open for business on stage from Tuesday, September 20 thru Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Photos: Get a First Look at Adam Bregman, Dee Roscioli & More in SING STREET at The HuntingtonPhotos: Get a First Look at Adam Bregman, Dee Roscioli & More in SING STREET at The Huntington
August 30, 2022

The Huntington in association with Sing Street LLC have the released the first production photos for Sing Street, based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney. Get a first look at the photos here!