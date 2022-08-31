LOVE LETTERS To Be Presented At John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion

"Love Letters" featuring Linda Monchik and John Weltman to be presented at the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Linda Monchik and John Weltman in "Love Letters" by A. R. Gurney on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 PM. The event is a special benefit performance for the arts center featuring John Weltman, who funded the beautiful new outdoor performance area that bears his name.

"Love Letters" was written in 1988 and nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. It is a play told in the form of letters exchanged between Melissa Gardner (Monchik) and Andrew Makepeace Ladd, III (Weltman) beginning in kindergarten and continuing over the course of nearly 50 years. They discuss the hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats that they have experienced throughout their separated lives.

The two veteran actors have performed in numerous productions on Cotuit's main stage and Black Box theaters as well as many other local and regional theaters.

The performance will take place just before sunset on the outdoor stage following the Center's final "Wine and Music Wednesday" event of the year.

Tickets are $30, $28 for seniors and $25 for members. Cotuit Center for the Arts is at 4404 Route 28 in Cotuit. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 508-428-0669, or visit artsonthecape.org.