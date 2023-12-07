LES MISERABLES Returns To Boston Performances At The Citizens Bank Opera House, August 13 – 25

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, are now on sale. Performances at the Citizens Bank Opera House August 13 – 25, 2024. LES MISÉRABLES is part of the 23/24 Lexus Broadway In Boston season.

Patrons can purchase tickets through an authorized ticket seller found only at Click Here Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available – please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean' with Preston Truman Boyd as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are currently joined by Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,' Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as ‘Fantine,' Devin Archer as ‘Enjolras,' Phoenix Best as ‘Éponine,' Jake David Smith as ‘Marius' and Delaney Guyer as ‘Cosette.' Sky Vaux Fuller and Olivia Grace O'Sullivan alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Henry Kirk and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.'

The current touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, John Ambrosino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Michelle Beth Herman, Mya Rena Hunter, Randy Jeter, Cameron Loyal, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Greta Schaefer, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson and J.T. Wood.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, France and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End and on tour in The Netherlands, Belgium and Korea with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Ryan W. Gardner with Claire Farrokh, Reed Jones and Hollis Duggans-Queenss. The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

More information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for LES MISÉRABLES.