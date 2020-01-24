LES MISERABLES On Sale at The Citizens Bank Opera House

Broadway In Boston announced today that tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES will go on sale this Monday, January 27. Performances at the Citizens Bank Opera House June 2 - 14, 2020 as part of the 2019-2020 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.

Tickets for LES MISERABLES can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at Ticketmaster 800-982-2787, and by visiting www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston, MA during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm) beginning Monday, January 27. Season Subscribers interested in tickets should call Broadway In Boston directly at 1-866-523-7469. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com.

With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck and has been hailed as the "Les Miz for the 21st Century." (The Huffington Post)

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm delighted that after a four-year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever."

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISERABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISERABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

Produced on stage by Cameron Mackintosh, LES MISERABLES is the world's longest running musical now in its 35th year in London. The movie version was also produced by Mackintosh (along with Working Title and Universal) and it became the most successful movie ever of an original stage musical.

The original production of LES MISERABLES, co-produced by Cameron Mackintosh and the RSC, opened at the Barbican Theatre, London, on October 8, 1985 and subsequently transferred to the Palace Theatre in December a few weeks later and after 18 years moved to the Queen's Theatre in 2004 where it continued to play to sell-out business. Due to urgent major rebuilding and restoration that was needed at the Queen's theatre (due to bomb damage from World War II) the original production closed in July 2019. The run of LES MISERABLES continued its record-breaking run next door in a spectacular sellout staged concert at the Gielgud Theatre before the new production reopened in December 2019 at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre, formerly known as the Queen's, which has been renamed in honor of Cameron Mackintosh's great friend, theatrical legend Stephen Sondheim, whose innovative work has transformed musical theatre around the world.

The original Broadway production of LES MISERABLES opened at the Broadway Theatre on March 12, 1987 and transferred to the Imperial Theatre on October 17, 1990 running for 6,680 performances. The original US National Tour began in November 1987 and visited over 150 cities before closing in St. Louis, MO in 2006. Broadway audiences welcomed LES MIZ back to New York on November 9, 2006 where the show played the Broadhurst Theatre until its final performance on January 6, 2008.

The new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary, with record-breaking productions in the U.K., Australia, Japan, Korea, France, Spain, Dubai, Manila, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico. The North American Tour traveled across the U.S. for two years then played a five-month engagement in Toronto before returning to the Imperial Theatre on Broadway in March 2014 for over 1,000 performances. The new production is currently playing to sold out houses across North America and on tour in the U.K.

To date, LES MISERABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.





