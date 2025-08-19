LEGALLY BLONDE Will Play Four Performances at Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerald City Theatrical will present the hit Broadway musical LEGALLY BLONDE at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro, MA. Opening Friday, August 22, the production will run for four performances only through Sunday, August 24.

Based on the beloved 2001 film, Legally Blonde features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. The show follows Elle Woods, a sorority president who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend, only to discover her own strength and ambition along the way. With humor, heart, and dazzling choreography, this empowering story will entertain audiences of all ages.

Cast and Creative Team

Michelle Moran stars as Elle Woods, with Max Connor as Emmett Forrest, Grace Graham as Paulette Bonafonte, Jim Braunstein as Professor Callahan, Nathan Corbett as Warner Huntington III, and Olivia Lancellotta as Vivienne Kensington. The company also features Anna Annese as Brooke Wyndham, Abbie Burchard as Enid Hoops, Dolores Salamurovic as Serena, Abby Tuchon as Margot, Carina Lopes as Pilar, and Taylor Monte as Kate. Jonathan Evans appears as Kyle and Aaron Schultz, with Tom Slater II as Dewey and Winthrop. The spirited Delta Nu sorority is rounded out by Victoria Raimondi, Julia Poirier, Cadence O'Neil, Izzie McElroy-Cotter, Lauren Carter, and Emma Corcelli.

The ensemble includes Brock Hoey, Bridget Saunders, Lexi Anglin, Megane Leopold, Laney Parker, Alexia Duffey-Riley, Sandra Louis, Stephanie Stanton, Sergio Raposo, Isabella Eeson, Alessander Garcia, Tirell Robinson, AJ Finn, and Miles Medley.

Allana Turcotte directs and choreographs, with musical direction by Richard Marchetti and technical direction by Ryan Fitzgerald. Irish step choreography is by Alice McGuigann. Lighting design is by Adam Ramsey and Maddie Laxo, sound design by Canvas Audio Visual Entertainment, and scenic design by Emerald City Theatrical. Stephen Menard designed the original backdrop, wigs are by Tease and Floof and Johnny Cagno with Grace Graham as co-designer, and costumes are created by Emerald City Theatrical. Olivia Lancellotta and Owen Parker lead social media and marketing efforts.

Performance Schedule and Ticket Information

Performances will be held Friday, August 22 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 23 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday, August 24 at 2:00 PM. All performances take place at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School Street, Foxboro, MA.

Tickets are on sale now at MRPAC.ART.