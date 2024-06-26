Kyla Stone, Nick Cearley & More to Star in Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Berkshire Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, the hilarious creation brought to life by the creator of The Producers.

Get set for a monstrously entertaining experience as Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, the musical comedy born from Mel Brooks' comedic genius and brought to life by the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation The Producers, descends upon The Colonial Theatre. This wickedly inspired reimagining of Brooks' classic comedy film thrusts Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") into the spotlight as he inherits his family's eerie estate in Transylvania. Alongside his peculiar sidekick Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore") and the enchanting lab assistant Inga, Frederick ventures into the realm of mad science, striving to resurrect a corpse and rival his infamous grandfather's experiment.

Bringing the hilarious antics of the screen sensation to life with added theatrical flair, this stage adaptation captures every ounce of the film's panache. From the clandestine laboratories to the iconic exclamation of "It's alive!," the musical electrifies with unforgettable tunes such as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and "Puttin' on the Ritz." Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein promises an uproarious evening, catering to both die-hard fans of the original and newcomers, while offering a platform to showcase a diverse array of talents. Join us for an electrifying night of laughter and music!

Due to its slightly irreverent yet good-natured humor, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein may not be suitable for very young children, but teens (and those above their teen years!) will best enjoy this uproarious comedy.

This production will be directed & choreographed by Gerry McIntyre and features Sean Bell as The Monster; Nick Cearley as Ensemble; Aaron Choi as Inspector Hans Kemp and Hermit; Savannah Cooper as Ensemble; Veanne Cox as Frau Blücher; Matthew Hydzik as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein; Brady Miller as Ensemble; Linda Neel as Ensemble; James Romney as Igor; Kyla Stone as Inga; Aléna Watters as Elizabeth Benning; Christina Emily Jackson and Cullen J. Zeno as Swings. Dance captain is Linda Neel.

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein has a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and the creative team consists of direction and choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music direction and arrangements by Eric Svejcar, scenic design by Mike Billings, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Joanna Lynn Staub, projection design by Brad Peterson, wig design by Liz Printz, intimacy coordination by Lillian Ransijn, casting direction by Murnane Casting, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland, assistant direction by Nick Cearley, assistant to the choreographer Shira Holtz, production stage management by Whitney Keeter, assistant stage management by Julia Bregy, rehearsal stage management by Jason Weixelman and assistant rehearsal stage management by Kelsey Emry.



Performance Details:

At The Colonial Theatre

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein

in association with Bay Street Theater and Geva Theatre Center

music & lyrics by Mel Brooks

book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan

original direction & choreography by Susan Stroman

orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland

based on a concept by Stuart Ross

casting by Murnane Casting, Chad Eric Murnane, CSA

assistant direction by Nick Cearley

music direction & arrangements by Eric Svejcar

direction & choreography by Gerry McIntyre

at The Colonial Theatre

Previews: Thursday, June 27 at 7pm and Friday, June 28 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, June 29 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, July 21 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview $60

Tickets: Premium $125; Adult $60 & $75; Teen (13 and up) $38

Comments