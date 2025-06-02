Kathy Mattea, Mindy Smith and More Set for Upcoming Shows at The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed three new shows. Grammy-winning country singer Kathy Mattea will perform on September 25. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mindy Smith will play on October 4 and Jazz band The Smack Dabs perform on October 16.

Kathy Mattea has enjoyed much success and acclaim during her 35-year career in Country, Bluegrass and Folk music, including 2 Grammy wins, 4 CMA Awards, 4 #1 country singles, and five gold albums (plus a platinum Greatest Hits collection). Her latest album is Pretty Bird, produced by her old friend, roots music wizard Tim O'Brien. The wide-ranging collection of songs chronicles a period of rededication to singing, digging back in with a vocal coach and emerging with a poignant and eclectic CD. In addition to creating and recording music and performing live on tour, Kathy is increasingly involved with public broadcasting, consulting and contributing on screen in Ken Burns' 2019 documentary for PBS “Country Music”, and recently replacing founder Larry Groce as the host of the long-running NPR show “Mountain Stage”.

Mindy Smith is an award-winning singer-songwriter with a clear and honest passion for Americana, jazz, pop, rock, blues, and folk. As a recording artist, she has sold over 750k albums and singles and amassed over 175 million streams to date. Fans can look forward to hearing new songs from Quiet Town as well as beloved tracks from her previous albums during her live performances. Her original songs have been recorded and released by the likes of Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Faith Hill and most recently Danny Burns ft Sam Bush. Mindy has performed with and toured alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, John Prine, Nickel Creek, and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Most recently, Smith was the featured vocalist on Kenny Chesney's charting single, “Better Boat.”

The Smack Dabs specialize in good-time Swing Blues music from the 1930s, featuring the songs of Tampa Red, Big Bill Broonzy, The Harlem Hamfats, and many others. This delightful and timeless genre features a rich variety of musical styles, ranging from mournful blues to joyful celebrations, setting the stage for incredible solo and group improvisations and delighting audiences and dancers alike.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Total Strangers on June 6, Carolyn Wonderland on June 7, Steve Earle on June 12, Eilen Jewell on June 13, Chrisette Michele on June 14, Cara Brindisi on June 19, and Jorma Kaukonen on June 20.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, June 7, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

