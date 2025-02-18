Joan Rivers Play, COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA & More Set for Cape Playhouse 2025 Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cape Playhouse will kick off its summer season on June 4 with their "Season Of Hope," featuring the transformative power of music through the enduring legacy of rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly in BUDDY; the timeless struggles and aspirations of young artists searching for love and purpose in RENT; the epic journey of self-discovery, love, and the quest for home in ANASTASIA; the incredible unity and kindness that can emerge in times of crisis in COME FROM AWAY; and JOAN, a new play honoring the groundbreaking career of comedy icon Joan Rivers. The season will run June 4 to September 20 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA.

“The 2025 ‘Season of Hope’ invites audiences to celebrate the profound power of human connection, and the resilience of the human spirit brought to life through music, history, and personal triumph. Five extraordinary stories celebrate courage, community, and the pursuit of dreams – each in its own unique way,” said Artistic Director Eric Rosen. “Together, these five productions promise a season filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments that celebrate the strength, spirit, and stories that connect us all, at our beautiful and iconic artistic home for nearly a century.”

“Our theatre has been a cornerstone of Cape Cod’s cultural landscape since its inception, remaining as much a ‘must-see, must-do’ destination today as it was in 1927,” said Executive Director Nora Carey. “We look forward to welcoming both our loyal patrons and first-time visitors to enjoy our exceptional summer productions and to experience the charm of our bucolic campus. A visit to the Cape Playhouse offers a truly unique Cape Cod experience—second to none.”

Cape Playhouse 2025 Season

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY

Written by Alan Janes

Directed by Meredith McDonough

June 4-21



BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story is the electrifying story of Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be the Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “the day the music died.” The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits including “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.” Discover his historic performance at the Apollo Theater, his time with The Crickets, and meet the love of his life, Maria Elena. Buddy Holly left an enduring legacy as one of the pioneers of rock and roll.

RENT

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Directed by Chip Miller

June 25-July 12

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Pitting financial survival against creative freedom, a found family of artists fights the impending uncertainty of rent due, while living through the tragedy and hope of the bohemian New York underworld of the 1990s. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

Book By Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by Eric Rosen

Produced in association with Bucks County Playhouse

July 16-August 2

From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, the couple embark on an epic adventure to help Anya find a home, love, and family. This acclaimed production had a record-breaking run at Bucks County Playhouse this holiday season and marks a new chapter of partnership between the historic theater companies.

COME FROM AWAY

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen

Directed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine

August 6-30

Come from Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

JOAN

JOAN is presented with permission from Mills Entertainment, LLC in association with Sheboygan Productions, LLC.

Originally produced by South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa, California

Written by Daniel Goldstein

Executive Producer Melissa Rivers

Larry Amoros as Script Supervisor and Executive Producer

Directed by Tye Blue

September 3-20

Comedian. Trailblazer. Force of nature. From Greenwich Village nightclubs to “The Tonight Show” to Hollywood’s red carpets, Joan Rivers made and remade her career through triumph and tragedy. This is the story of a pioneer and the story of a mom—who were one and the same. Get up close and personal with the famously edgy, fearless, and loving legend in this hilarious and heartbreaking account of an American icon.

Eric Rosen (Artistic Director) was appointed Artistic Director of The Cape Playhouse in August 2023, where he directed last summer’s hit productions of tick tick BOOM and Waitress in what was the theater’s most successful season in decades. Prior to joining the Playhouse, Rosen was Artistic Director of Kansas City Repertory Theater from 2008 to 2018, which he helped achieve national prominence, regularly sending productions to Broadway and to major stages across the country. Rosen co-founded and led Chicago’s About Face Theater, the nationally recognized LGBTQ theater company that has provided innovative theater and educational programming for nearly three decades. As a playwright and director, Rosen’s most notable productions include Venice at The Public Theater (named “Best of the Year” by Time), Clay, which inaugurated Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3, the Jeff and Barrymore award winning musical Winesburg Ohio. and his first play Dream Boy, which has been seen across the US. He has developed new shows that have gone on to win the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Awards and nominations, and productions on stages across the world. His lauded film Netuser stars Denis O’Hare and can be streamed on Tiny Scripted. He is at work on Stoker, a new musical about the rivalry between Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde, with composer Rodney Bush. He divides his time between Dennis and NYC, with his husband, actor Claybourne Elder, and their son Bo, their proudest achievement.

Founded in 1927 by visionary Raymond Moore, The Cape Playhouse was created as a premier summer theatre, bringing the magic of Broadway and Hollywood to Cape Cod. Dubbed by The New York Times as “the place where Broadway goes to summer,” the Playhouse has hosted an extraordinary lineup of legendary performers, from Gertrude Lawrence and Bette Davis to Betty White, Humphrey Bogart, and Henry and Jane Fonda. Now, 98 years later, The Cape Playhouse continues to captivate audiences with world-class productions created exclusively for its stage. As a not-for-profit organization, it also nurtures the next generation of theatre lovers through educational programs for children and teens, as well as select concert experiences. Nestled off historic Old Kings Highway in Dennis Village, the Playhouse sits on a picturesque 22-acre campus shared with the iconic Cape Cinema and the Cape Cod Museum of Art. From the moment you arrive, you’re immersed in the charm of lush green lawns, a storybook box office and concession stand, and a postcard-perfect gazebo. Inside, the historic wooden auditorium—complete with original pew seating and soaring wooden beams—transports you to the golden age of summer theatre.

Single ticket prices range from $50 to $135 with discount opportunities for ticket packages, groups of 10 or more, military, student, and 30 Under 30. Box Office phone number: 508-385-3911. For tickets and more information, please visit www.capeplayhouse.com.

