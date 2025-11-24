Jay Psaros Band, The Linda Ronstadt Experience and More Set for Upcoming Shows at The Spire Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has unveiled five new shows. Boston native and acclaimed musician Jay Psaros and his band will play at the Spire Center on February 13. Award-winning Florida musician Selwyn Birchwood will perform on April 4 and guests can experience the voice, the passion, and the power of one of music’s most iconic artists with The Linda Ronstadt Experience, featuring American Idol star Tristan McIntosh on April 25. Rising comedian Jeff Allen will perform on April 26 and Don McMillan will showcase his clever tech humor on June 19.

It wasn't until the past 5 years or so when singer-songwriter Jay Psaros began building a working band around his live and recorded work. But with nearly two decades of consistent recording and touring, Psaros learned what makes the difference between a good and an excellent band. With Jay's own brand of New England Americana and Folk Rock, The Jay Psaros Band strives to find that magic in the music and the shared moments on and off the stage. An independent quintet, they are quickly gaining recognition for their energetic live performances, soulful original compositions, and authentic presentation.

Selwyn Birchwood, a young guitarist, lap steel player, songwriter, and vocalist, is setting a course for the future of the blues with his visionary, original music. Birchwood, whose band features the pulsating interplay of his blistering guitar with Regi Oliver’s driving baritone sax, deploys a singular sound and style all his own. He calls it “Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues,” an intoxicating mix of deep blues, blistering, psychedelic-tinged rock, booty-shaking funk and sweet Southern soul, played and sung with the fire-and-brimstone fervor of a revival tent preacher with a hellhound on his trail. On his new release, Exorcist (his fourth for Alligator and sixth overall), Birchwood delivers the most far-reaching, musically adventurous album of his career.



The highly acclaimed tribute concert The Linda Ronstadt Experience celebrates Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career, as Tristan McIntosh delivers a stunningly authentic performance backed by a world-class band. With her electrifying vocals and magnetic stage presence, Tristan captures both the power and subtlety that made Ronstadt a musical legend. The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes audiences on a nostalgic ride through timeless chart-toppers including, “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Blue Bayou.” Audiences will also be treated to beloved tracks made famous by Ronstadt and written by the likes of Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and Warren Zevon.



The first part of the show features Jeff Allen’s brilliant standup comedy, which has garnered hundreds of millions of fans around the globe. The second part is based on Jeff’s book, “Are We There Yet?” which tears down all walls and shows Jeff’s journey from very dark times, to recovery, restoration, and ultimately redemption. For those inspired by Jeff’s arc, there will be an opening to invite people to support local (or other) charities. Allen’s rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, is a hit with all ages. A live comedy favorite, Jeff has appeared on Dry Bar Comedy (Five Comedy Specials), America’s Got Talent, Netflix, and more. He starred in the critically acclaimed film, “Apostles of Comedy,” the syndicated comedy series, “Bananas,” his own one-hour comedy special, “Happy Wife, Happy Life,” and the Warner Bros. comedy film, “Thou Shalt Laugh.”



Don McMillan was most recently featured on America’s Got Talent where he came in the top 12 and performed in the Finals. A former engineer, Don combined his comedy and technical skills to develop his unique act described as “THE Funniest PowerPoint Presentation you will ever see!” He won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and has also appeared on The Tonight Show, HBO, Comedy Central, and is one of DryBar’s Top Comedians. His viral videos have made him a corporate favorite, performing for companies like Apple, IBM, and Google. Creator of "Life After Death by PowerPoint," Don's shows are both insightful and hilariously engaging.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 6:00AM at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.