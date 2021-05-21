Janice Acevedo, Keith Contreras, Matt DaSilva & More to Star in GET YOUR PINK HANDS OFF ME SUCKA AND GIVE ME BACK

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for Get Your Pink Hands Off Me Sucka and Give Me Back by Daniella De Jesús, the Grand Prize winner of the 2021 Bonnie and Terry Burman New Play Award. Directed by Taylor Reynolds, the streamed virtual reading will be presented June 4-6, 2021.

"I'm so grateful to have had this opportunity to totally rework this script and finally have a version of it that I'm proud of," said Daniella De Jesús. "I've been blessed with a stellar team of collaborators who have taught me so much about this play, and I'm thrilled to share what we've been working on!"

Bonnie and Terry Burman said in a statement, "Get Your Pink Hands... is a very innovative way to inform people of what history looks like from the perspective of the conquered versus the conquerors, and it is particularly relevant at this moment."

Solandra, a Dominican-American student, is alone in the throne room of Queen Isabel and King Ferdinand when their portraits come alive, poking and prodding and ready to party like it's 1492. Meanwhile, on the island of "Hispaniola," Anacaona is awakened by a violent nightmare of pink-skinned "ghosts" invading her village. Enter Christopher Columbus and his crew of brutish bros. As Anacaona struggles to save her community from invasion, Solandra contends with her racial identity and attraction to white men in this dark comedic exploration of the insidiousness of colonization.

Get Your Pink Hands Off Me Sucka and Give Me Back will feature Janice Acevedo (A Sketch of New York) as Solandra/Higuamota, Keith Contreras ("Law & Order: SVU") as Tour Guide/Bartolome, Matt DaSilva (NYTW's Endlings) as Christopher Columbus/Columbus Statue, Dan Domingues (Caesar and Cleopatra) as Juan/Spanish Visitor, Gizel Jimenez (Wicked) as Nana'ni/Young Woman, Jessica Pimentel ("Orange is the New Black") as Portrait of Isabel/Anacaona, Andres Quintero (Giant) Portrait of Ferdinand/Caonabo and James Hayden Rodriguez (The Lightning Thief) as Bohechio/Brenda. Iván Dario Cano is the Production Stage Manager, Christopher Castanho is the Video Editor and Branden Huldeen is the Artistic Producer.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office. The reading can be streamed at any time from 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Tickets cannot be bought after 10:00 p.m. that day. All times Eastern.