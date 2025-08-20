 tracker
Jack Lepiarz to Join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Boston Engagement

Jack Lepiarz will embark on the journey in Boston from October 3–5, 2025.

By: Aug. 20, 2025
Jack Lepiarz to Join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Boston Engagement Image
Celebrated circus performer and social media personality Jack Lepiarz (“Jacques ze Whipper”) will join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern as “Mischief” during the Boston engagement from October 3 to October 5, 2025, at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre during the evening performances only.

Jack Lepiarz (“Jacques ze Whipper”) joins previously announced cast members direct from the recent ground-breaking New York City production, including Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge and Alex Stompoly

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game introduces DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This award-winning immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience. 

