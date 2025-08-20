Jack Lepiarz to Join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Boston Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrated circus performer and social media personality Jack Lepiarz (“Jacques ze Whipper”) will join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern as “Mischief” during the Boston engagement from October 3 to October 5, 2025, at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre during the evening performances only.

Jack Lepiarz (“Jacques ze Whipper”) joins previously announced cast members direct from the recent ground-breaking New York City production, including Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge and Alex Stompoly.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game introduces DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This award-winning immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, introduces DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This award-winning immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience.