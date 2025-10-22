JOKES WITH JOSUE and THE TALES OF TURTLE BOY to Debut At Puppet Showplace Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Puppet Showplace Theater in Brookline will present the debut of an imaginative puppet performance, "Jokes with Josue + The Tales of Turtle Boy." Created and performed by Haitian-American actor, puppeteer and voice-over artist Emmanuel Elpenord, the show features laughter, folklore and interactive storytelling that appeals to all ages.

The performance is presented in two lively segments. The first, "Jokes with Josue," brings an Uncle Josue character from Haiti who entertains with riddles and humorous tales drawn from Haitian folklore. Kids and grown-ups will also pick up a few words in Creole during this first act.

In the second segment, "The Tales of Turtle Boy," audiences are invited into a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative featuring a marionette named Turtle Boy. A bashful, yet rambunctious hero, Turtle Boy leads a playful action-movie-style journey (think the kid-friendly side of genre classics) that encourages audience participation.

Creator Emmanuel Elpenord's connection to Puppet Showplace is well established-he is an alumnus of the theatre's Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers and developed his Turtle Boy marionette as part of that program. His background is wide-ranging, spanning voice-over work, puppetry touring, and international performances.

Families attending the show will also enjoy an immersive post-show experience. After the performance (which runs approximately 40 minutes) there will be opportunities to meet the puppets and artist, engage in crafts, coloring and dress-up activities-all in English and Creole. The event is best for children ages 5-10, but all ages are welcome.

Tickets are $18 and available online for general admission, with special discounted pricing for members and those participating in the Card to Culture program (WIC, EBT, MassHealth, ConnectorCare).