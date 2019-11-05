IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Will Come to Provincetown

Just in time for the holidays, the Provincetown Theater opens its final main stage production of the 2019 season with Joe Landry's unique adaptation of the beloved Frank Capra classic It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Running Nov 21 thru Dec 8, as the title states, this iconic movie steps onto the stage as a live 1940s radio broadcast - complete with a real live Foley Artist. Performed by an acting ensemble of ten, bringing the many dozens of residents of Bedford Falls to life (not to mention Heaven!), the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers the relevance and meaning of his life one fateful Christmas Eve - thanks to the help of an angel-in-waiting named Clarence Oddbody.

Helmed by artistic director David Drake, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play stars (in alphabetical order): Laura Cappello (Mary Bailey), Colin Delaney (Harry Bailey, Sam Wainwright), Nicholas Dohr (Mr. Potter, Joseph), Paul E. Halley (Announcer), Beau Jackett (George Bailey), Alex Juchmeiwich (Uncle Billy, Bert & Ernie), Kenneth Lonergan (Clarence), Racine Oxtoby (Violet Bick, Zuzu), Julia Salinger (Rose Bailey, Mildred), and Anne Stott (Foley Artist). The production features scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, costumes by Carol Sherry, lighting by John Salutz, sound by Ali Darby, and stage management by Rebecca Berger.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play performs Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm at the Provincetown Theater (238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657), November 21 thru December 8. There is no performance on Thanksgiving night, Nov 28. Tickets can be purchased online at provincetowntheater.org, or at the theater's box office, Mondays thru Fridays 1-4pm. Tickets and further information can also be obtained by calling 508.487.7487.

For updates, discounts and more, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Or visit our website www.provincetowntheater.org





