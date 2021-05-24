Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Huntington's BLACK BEANS PROJECT Extends Through June 6!

Siblings share a family recipe and family secrets in this warm and funny new digital comedy by Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez.

May. 24, 2021  

The Huntington announces the extension of Black Beans Project, a world premiere digital work by Huntington artist-in-residence Melinda Lopez and award-winning performer Joel Perez, directed by Jaime Castañeda, now available for on-demand streaming through June 6, 2021. All tickets are pay-what-you-can.

In Black Beans Project, a sister and brother (played by creators Lopez and Perez) meet virtually to share a secret family recipe that forces them to reveal secrets of their own. They share memories and make plans, transforming their pandemic panic to renewal in this tender comedy about family, food, and finding the strength to move on. Black Beans Project invites audiences to open a bottle of wine, chop some garlic, and savor the possibility of connecting with family after a long time apart.

WBUR's The ARTery raves, "Oh Mama! Lopez and Perez cook up some virtual love. Light and fun with a bit of Spanish folded in." GBH says, "Black Beans Project is everything the dish at the heart of the piece might suggest - warmth, comfort and textured. With a bond that spills beyond the screen, Lopez and Perez are a choice embodiment of family as their characters test and restore vital familial ties."

Black Beans Project features performances by writers Lopez and Perez, as well as sound design and original music by Mikhail Fiksel and video design by Hana S. Kim. Tiffany L. Taveras is the video editor, Valentin Frank is the sound engineer, and Taylor Ness is the video and lighting engineer. Sam Layco is the stage manager, Charles Haugland is the dramaturg, and Caley Chase is the line producer.

Black Beans Project is available for on-demand streaming now through June 6, 2021 All tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price per household of $25. For more information visit huntingtontheatre.org/blackbeans or contact Ticketing Services at 617-266-0800

Ticket buyers will receive a personalized streaming link; once "watch now" is clicked, the video is available for 48 hours.


