History At Play Announces Spring/Summer Season of Weekly Livestreamed Performances

History At Play is changing the way the world enjoys live theater in the age of pandemic. Every Friday night HAP, LLC brings the vibrancy of theatrical performance LIVE to history lovers around the world through their VIP Facebook Group, Pay-Per-HAP. View LIVE, immersive living history productions from the comfort of home, with post-performance real-time Q&A! Each Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $5-$25 per viewer, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For ticketing information see www.HistoryAtPlay.com or on Facebook at @HistoryAtPlay.

HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Live performances are full-length original productions from the company's critically acclaimed one-woman repertoire, featuring Writer/Producer/Historian and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play, LLC has been embraced by the historical educational industry with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten women. Appropriate for all ages and perfect for Home-Schoolers! A Facebook account is required to view.

Pay-Per-HAP Spring/Summer Performances:

All performances begin at 7:30 PM (ET, GMT-5) at the @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Group:

May 15 | Chit Chat with Dolley Madison

May 22 | A Revolution of Her Own! Deborah Sampson (May 23 is Deborah Sampson Day in the Commonwealth of MA!)

May 29 | I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone

June 5 | Victorian Gossip Girl: Annie Adams Fields

June 12 | Tinseltown Inventor: The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Hedy Lamarr

June 26 | Chit Chat with Dolley Madison

COMING IN JULY:

TBD | World War Women: The Unsung Heroines of WWII

TBD | Rendezvous with Rachel Revere

MORE DATES TO COME!

Each Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $5-$25 per viewer, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. Easy instructions for Payment and Viewing are available at www.HistoryAtPlay.com or via Facebook @HistoryAtPlay. Payments are accepted by Venmo, PayPal, Eventbrite, Credit/Debit or Check. After payment is received, you must request to join the @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the Group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers.





