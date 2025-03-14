HipStory, BAM's Fest, WeBlackFolk, and Ágora Cultural Architects Partner for CULTURAL CROSSROADS SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To strengthen cross-cultural dialogue and community connections, HipStory and BAMS Fest's WeBlackFolk joined Ágora Cultural Architects to present the Cultural Crossroads Series, celebrating African American and Afro-Latino folk arts through musical performances, workshops, and discussions.

The series of free events will be held at CROMA Space, located in Downtown Boston, as part of an assignment from the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture to culturally and economically revitalize this vital sector in the heart of Boston.

Cultural Crossroads Series highlights the richness of the shared heritage between African American and Afro-Latin cultures, exploring their intersections through music, dialogue, and cuisine. In addition to live performances, the program will include conversations with artists and culinary experiences to foster a sense of community. At the same time, the initiative supports local businesses, from culinary providers to small merchants, ensuring a positive economic impact beyond the arts.

"Cultural Crossroads is more than a series of events; it is a platform for dialogue, learning, and connection between communities united by roots found in our past and present," said Cliff Notez of HipStory, one of the organizations behind the initiative.

The series already has two confirmed events. The first will be on March 22 and will feature the all-female ensemble Zili Misik alongside Puerto Rican musician Jorge Arce. Zili Misik, the creator of New World Soul, combines powerful Haitian, Brazilian, and West African rhythms in its music. Arce, a renowned musician among Boston's Latin American communities, will perform the traditional Puerto Rican bomba and plena with his ensemble. Another performance is scheduled for April 19, featuring Cuba's Olivia Soler and the Mozambican-born band Kina Zoré.

"This series is a celebration of our shared history and the power of the arts to bring communities together," added Elsa Mosquera, co-leader of Agora Cultural Architects. "We are excited to create a space where tradition and creativity intertwine, continuing to elevate the voices of artists from different backgrounds, all united by a common goal of beauty and humanity. We are excited to bring these experiences to CROMA Space and collaborate to build new cultural bridges," said Mosquera.

All events are free and will provide opportunities for audience participation through interactive workshops and panel discussions. To participate in the Cultural Crossroads Series, you can register at www.boritix.com.

