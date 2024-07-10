Hillary Rodham Clinton Will Discuss Her New Book SOMETHING LOST, SOMETHING GAINED At Boch Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Former First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will travel the United States this fall with a stop in Boston at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, September 27, 2024, to discuss her new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty.

At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 12 at BochCenter.org.

The New York Times best-selling author and GRAMMY-award winner's new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty will be released by Simon & Schuster on September 17th, 2024.

“I can't wait to hit the road and talk about Something Lost, Something Gained with you in person. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before told stories,” said Secretary Clinton. "We'll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we're at it!"

About Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and the first woman nominated for president by a major political party. She is the author of ten best-selling books, host of the podcast You and Me Both, founder of the global production studio HiddenLight Productions, Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, and a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects at Columbia University. She is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has one daughter Chelsea, and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper. Visit HillaryClinton.com.

About Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty

In Hillary Rodham Clinton's new book, to be released on September 17, 2024, she offers forthright views on politics, democracy, the threats we face, and the future within our reach. She shares the latest chapter of her inspiring life and shows us how to age with grace and keep moving forward, with grit, joy, purpose, and a sense of humor.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

