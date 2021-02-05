Handel and Haydn Society Releases New Collection of Mozart's Violin Concertos

The Handel and Haydn Society has released Mozart Violin Concertos: Volume 1, a collection of pieces performed by the H+H Orchestra and concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky. Mozart's Violin Concertos need little introduction. From No. 3 in G major featuring the 19-year-old Mozart at his elegant, witty, and beguilingly changeable best, to the Sinfonia Concertante - the string concerto masterpiece - with its masterly mixture of noble strength and tender lyricism, these are among Mozart's most well-known and best-loved works. Recorded in front of a live audience at Boston's Symphony Hall, Mozart Violin Concertos: Volume 1 is available for purchase online at HandelandHaydn.org.

One of the most dynamic and versatile violinists of her generation, Nosky is the featured soloist, bringing the audience an energetic performance of Mozart's vibrant and lively Violin Concerto in G Major, and the playful Violin Concerto No. 4, K. 218. Nosky is joined by violist Max Mandel, co-principal of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment in London, for the elegiac and richly beautiful Sinfonia Concertante. A triumph when it was presented live, The Boston Globe named Nosky and Mandel's concert the "Best soloists with an orchestra" performance of 2018.

"Mozart himself was a fine violinist," said Nosky, "and these pieces display his deep understanding of the capabilities of the instrument. With beautiful melodies and a splash of playful virtuosity, these concertos never fail to make me smile."

The Handel and Haydn Society's 2020-21 Season Performances include:

Glories of Baroque: Vivaldi February 16, 2021 Streaming online

Mozart, CPE Bach, and Friends March 2, 2021 Streaming online

The Magic of Telemann March 16, 2021 Streaming online

Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 March 30, 2021 Streaming online

Jonathan Woody World Premiere April 20, 2021 Streaming online

Haydn + Saint-Georges May 25, 2021 Streaming online

About the Handel and Haydn Society

Boston's Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 206 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. The artistic director of the Handel and Haydn Society is Harry Christophers. Under Christophers's leadership, H+H has released 14 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.