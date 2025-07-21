Greater Boston Stage Company Reveals 2025 YOUNG COMPANY SUMMER FESTIVAL Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Boston Stage Company will present its annual Young Company Summer Festival from August 7–10, 2025, showcasing three full productions performed by local students: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR., Bye Bye Birdie, and Legally Blonde. All performances will take place at the company’s theatre in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

The Young Company, which serves students in grades 4 through 12, will bring to life these beloved musicals through energetic performances and fresh perspectives. This summer’s festival features a cast of talented young artists divided into three age cohorts, supported by a team of directors, choreographers, music directors, stage managers, and student interns.

“We are so excited for this summer's festival,” said Morgan Flynn, Director of Education. “Our students are taking on these classics with boundless energy and dedication. These shows are filled with joy, humor, heart, and plenty of surprises—and we can't wait for audiences to see what they've created.”

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR.

Performed by students in grades 4–6, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. will be directed by Mariah Ruben, choreographed by Jenna Lossio, with music direction by Abigail Nordan and stage management by Madelyn Traynor. Intern Landri Elkins supports the production. The whimsical musical follows eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, his children Jeremy and Jemima, and Truly Scrumptious as they outwit villains and soar through the skies in a magical car.

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Performed by students in grades 7–9, Bye Bye Birdie features two full casts—Red and Blue. Directors Autumn Blazon-Brown and Alyssa Burke, choreographers Mia Gage and Erin Faria, and music directors Naré Kim and Carrie Tully lead the production, with stage management by Gio Coppola and Christina Monaco. Interns include Sabrina Rogers and Zim DeHart. The production takes audiences back to 1950s America, where teen idol Conrad Birdie shakes up a quiet town in this hilarious musical satire.

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL

Performed by students in grades 10–12 and 2025 graduates, Legally Blonde is directed by Sarah Morin, choreographed by Sara Coombs, with music direction by David Girardin and stage management by Kit Verweij. This high-energy musical follows Elle Woods’ journey to Harvard Law School as she proves she’s more than a pretty face, championing themes of empowerment and resilience.

“We are so proud of these young performers,” said Autumn Blazon-Brown, Education Associate. “The artistry and joy they bring to each rehearsal and performance is infectious. This summer is truly a celebration of their voices, their courage, and their incredible work.”

Ticketing Information

All tickets are $25–$35. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (781) 279-2200 or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org. Group sales are also available.