Greater Boston Stage Company Presents The World Premiere Of SWAN LAKE IN BLUE: A JAZZ BALLET

Greater Boston Stage Company is proud to announce the World Premiere Dance Event Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet, created and composed by renowned jazz musician and composer Steve Bass. Choreographed and staged by GBSC Associate Artistic Director and multiple IRNE and Elliot Norton Award Winner Ilyse Robbins, Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet is inspired by and loosely based on Tchaikovsky's masterpiece, Swan Lake.

Featuring big band jazz music as well as a company of tap and jazz dancers, Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet tells the story of a Broadway producer who falls madly in love with a burlesque dancer, Odette. He then discovers that she is under the control of a terrible mob boss and is being forced to perform nightly at The Swan Club. Passion, betrayal and mistaken identities ensue-will Odette fly away from her past or stay caged forever?

Composer and creator Steve Bass says of the Premiere, "Jazz was my first musical love, and I've also always loved tap dance. This piece is ballet at its core- storytelling though dance and instrumental music-and I have replaced the classical orchestra with a jazz big band and replaced the ballet dancers with tap, jazz, and lyrical dancers. The idea was to have something that looked and sounded much closer to a Broadway musical, but with no words-a Jazz Ballet. I immediately knew I wanted to base it on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake and I began adapting the classic fairy tale into a 1940s New York City setting."

Choreographer Ilyse Robbins is a celebrated tap dancer, having danced with tap legend Gregory Hines. She has won IRNE awards for Best Choreographer for Dames at Sea, How to Succeed in Business..., and 42nd Street, among others. She is thrilled to be staging to Bass' creation. "This production is the perfect complement to GBSC's commitment to telling familiar stories in fresh new ways," says Robbins.

Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet lands at Greater Boston Stage Company on Saturday, February 15, 2020 and runs through Sunday, March 1, 2020. The Press Opening is Saturday night, February 15, 2020 at 8pm.

Single Tickets for Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet: $50 - $60 for adults; $45 - $55 for seniors; $20 for students (with valid ID). Tickets for senior matinees are $37. Group Discounts are available. Contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at 781-587-7907 or bryan@greaterbostonstage.org. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You