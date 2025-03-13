Great Barrington Public Theater Will Host Latest “Conversations With” Series Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For its final installment of the 2025 Off-Season “Conversations With” Series, Great Barrington Public Theater will host a free online Zoom discussion on Gender Expansion in Contemporary Theater.

On March 18th, GB Public Artistic Director Jim Frangione and Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha will host a conversation with theater-maker, transmedia artist, and education consultant Jo Michael Rezes and Queer (Re)Public Programs Manager at The Theater Offensive, Des Bennett.

This “Conversations With” Series seeks to go beyond the usual behind the scenes and instead invites Berkshire Audiences to gain new insight from our panelists in a discussion centering on how the theatre community can support queer, trans, and nonbinary artists, both on stage and off.

GB Public Regulars will recognize Jo Michael Rezes from Things I Know to Be True, part of GB Public's 2022 season. Rezes received a Berkshire Theater Critics Award Nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for their performance of Mark/Mia. Beyond GB Public, Rezes has held teaching appointments at Boston College, Emerson College, and Harvard University, and is the Curriculum Developer for The Theater Offensive's True Colors programs. They are Vassar College alum and Ph.D. Candidate in Theatre & Performance at Tufts University.

Des Bennett is the Queer (Re)Public Programs Manager at The Theater Offensive, where they create and facilitate liberatory spaces for art, healing, and resource sharing for QTBIPOC community. They are the administrator and producer of TTO's Emergent Artist Residency Program, focused on developing new work from QTBIPOC artists.

The “Conversations With” series is dedicated to opening a dialogue between audience and artists. These conversations around art and culture and even politics in the community are an integral part of GB Public off-season programming to showcase its dedication to the company's public mission and the Berkshire community at large.

GB Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha says, “With the tumult of political and societal assault coming on a day-to-day basis, it is more important than ever for theater artists to stand up for full inclusion and support artists of every stripe.

“We like to keep audiences involved and informed and keep theater arts alive all winter long.” Frangione sums up. “We're committed to keeping theater a vital part of community and culture in the Berkshires all year long.”

Attendance is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom Link. More information can be found on the event page.

