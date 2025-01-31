Goethe-Institut Boston Announces Its Next Studio 170 Artist Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multimedia artist Ngoc-Tran Vu, one of two Studio 170 artists-in-resident in 2025, develops and will present a body of work that experiments with ideas to build toward her project "Journey of Light: A 1975 Memory Field" which will partially take place in Dorchester in April and onward to summer 2025.

Journey of Light: A 1975 Memory Field honors the resilience and contributions of Boston's Vietnamese-American community while addressing the enduring legacy of the War in Vietnam. Rooted in Vietnamese cultural traditions and shaped by local narratives and cultural narratives, the project creates a space for reflection, connection, and dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of migration, displacement, and community resilience toward the long-term vision of the 1975: A Vietnamese Diaspora Memorial.

Ngoc-Tran Vu (she/her) is a 1.5-generation Vietnamese-American multimedia artist, cultural organizer, and advocate based in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Her socially engaged art practice weaves together photography, painting, sculpture, and installation to explore themes of diaspora, memory, and healing. Deeply rooted in her Vietnamese heritage and community, Ngoc-Tran's work amplifies underrepresented voices and fosters connections across generations. She is dedicated to creating collaborative and reflective spaces that honor resilience, cultural identity, and social justice.

February 13-16, 2025

Goethe-Institut Boston

170 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02116

All events are free and open to the public.

Thursday, February 13th

6:00-8:00 PM Installation Opening & Reception

Saturday, February 15th

2:00-4:00 PM Installation Engagement and Viewing

Sunday, February 16th

2:00-4:00 PM Installation Engagement and Viewing

