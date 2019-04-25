GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company Announces Casting For Regional Premiere Of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Peter and the Starcatcher will be directed by Co-Artistic Directors Caitlin Teeley and Harrison Lang, with choreography by Natalie Sala and Music Direction by Jackson Teeley. Starring will be Cody Lee Miller as Black Stache, Caroline Fairweather as Molly Aster, Corey Bryant as Boy/Peter, Christopher-Michael Vecchia as Grempkin/Mack/ Sánchez/ Fighting Prawn, Dana Harrison as Mrs. Bumbrake/Teacher, Patrick Toole as Slank/ Hawking Clam/ Captain Robert Falcon Scott, Noah Lewis Bailey as Smee, Noah Pott as Prentiss, Harrison Lang as Alf, and Alec Bachman as Ted. The casting of Lord Leonard Aster will be announced at a later date.

Peter and the Starcatcher, based on the novel Peter and the Starcatchers by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, upends the century old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes Peter Pan. The show, with a book by Rick Elice and music by Wayne Barker, follows the young orphan boy and his mates as they are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. While out at sea, a precocious young girl named Molly Aster discovers the boys; Molly is a Starcatcher-in-training, who realizes that the trunk's precious cargo is "starstuff", a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates - led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own - the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure that lays the groundwork for the beloved tale of the boy who would never grow up.

Peter and the Starcatcher will run June 26 to June 30. Performances will be at Saint James Place in Great Barrington. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at ghostlitrep.com

This cast joins the previously announced cast of GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company's staged reading production of Nicky Silver's Pterodactyls, a show that will be presented as part of TheatreFest at Saint James Place. Directed by Harrison Lang, Pterodactyls stars Dana Harrison as Grace Duncan, David Joseph as Arthur Duncan, Caitlin Teeley as Emma Duncan, Corey Bryant as Todd Duncan, and David Bertoldimas Tommy McKorckle. Pterodactyls will be presented on Thursday May 2 at 7pm at Saint James Place, 352 Main St. Great Barrington, MA 01230. Tickets are free with a suggested donation $10 at the door, and can be reserved at ghostlitrep.com





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You