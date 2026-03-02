Gabriel V To Perform Easter Concert At Church of the Transfiguration In Orleans

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gabriel V will perform two Easter weekend concerts on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. and April 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Church of the Transfiguration.

The ensemble is known for performances that emphasize clarity, authority, and joy, aiming to awaken attention and communicate the immediacy of live brass music. The Easter program will highlight the bold and expressive qualities of brass, inviting audiences to experience the sound as “alive and human.”

Tickets are available by calling 508-240-2400. Admission is free for students and youth.