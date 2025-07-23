GREASE to be Presented at North Shore Music Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Shore Music Theatre will continue its 70th Anniversary Season by taking audiences back to the 1950's with GREASE. An all-new production of the nostalgic rock ‘n' roll Broadway show will be on stage beginning Tuesday, August 12, 2025 and plays through Sunday, August 24, 2025.

“Grease has become one of the most iconic musicals in the world thanks to its unforgettable songs from both the Broadway stage musical and the hit film. Director and choreographer Kevin P. Hill will be creating a high-energy show that will have audiences reliving those magical summer nights.,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “We're thrilled to have assembled a phenomenal fresh, young, talented cast and an incredible creative team that is ready to have the audience hand-jiving the night away. It has been several years since the Pink Ladies and T-Birds have taken over our stage, and this is the first time in NSMT history that we have been allowed to present a production of Grease that include the beloved all the hit songs that only appear in the 1978 smash movie, including “You're The One That I Want,” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

GREASE is the still word. Audiences can put on their leather jackets, pull out their poodle skirts, and step back in time with GREASE! This one-of-a-kind production is the original high school musical. Audiences will enjoy the timeless story of bad boy Danny and new girl Sandy falling in love and navigating friendships amidst the backdrop of 1950s Rydell High. This high energy production features all of the irresistible songs from the Broadway show and the movie including “You're The One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” and many more. GREASE is one electrifyin' show that will make audiences want to get up and shout, "A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop! A-wop-bam-boom."

The cast of GREASE will be led by Nick Cortazzo as Danny Zuko and Caroline Siegrist as Sandy Dumbrowski. The production will feature Jayson Brown as Doody, Jeremiah Garcia as Roger, Rosie Granito as Cha-Cha DiGregorio, Bailey Reese Greemon as Betty Rizzo, Lily Kaufmann as Frenchy, Hank Santos as Kenickie, Sunayna Smith as Jan, Andrew Tufano as Sonny LaTierri, and Brittany Zeinstra as Marty. Kathy St. George, the recipient of the 2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence, will rule over the school as Miss Lynch. Additionally, the cast will include Avionce as Teen Angel, Ryan Behan as Eugene Florczyk, Ashton Lambert as Johnny Casino, Alaina Mills as Patty Simcox, and Chris Stevens as Vince Fontaine.

Rounding out the 25-member cast will be Tre' Booker, Ellie Chancellor, Grace Conrad, Chase Graham, Mitchell Lewis, Kassi McMillan, Maclain Rhine, and Elana Valastro.

The creative team for GREASE incudes Kevin P. Hill (Director & Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig & Hair Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator), Brian M. Robillard (Production Stage Manager), Alaina Mills (Associate Director & Choreographer), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), and Dakotah Wiley Horan and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Managers).

GREASE is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner & Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer & Casting Director). GREASE is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Additional songs from the film by arrangement with Robert Stigwood.