GOREFEST XVII Starts Tonight At ImprovBoston

ImprovBoston continues its annual blood-soaked Halloween musical experience tonight with: Gorefest XVII - Maul of America - (October 17th through October 31st). The annual immersive theater experience will once again let audiences, (even those who don ponchos,) get messy with this "splatter fest" production.

Theatergoers sit in the middle of the action which features buckets of blood, guts and laughter. Gorefest XVII - Maul of America takes our adult guests through a wild zombie attack in the heart of Americana - the Mall. Audiences are sure to enjoy the original musical numbers, pop culture spoofs, bloody romance, and ultimately - the gory elimination of every shopper, zombie and every other customer in the mall.

An annual tradition at ImprovBoston with a cult following, this year's GoreFest features a darkly comic musical improv experience. Created by the veteran team behind ClueProv; Magic. The Gathering. The Show, and the hilariously inappropriate sketch group Terrible People, ImprovBoston's GoreFest is mostly camp, part Broadway, an interactive haunted house and entirely hilarious.

Josh Garneau, producer of Gorefest XVII - Maul of America says, "Gorefest is a quirky tradition we are thrilled to offer our audiences. It's the campy, gross, over-the-top humor they've come to expect." The talented cast of local performers are ready to take the stage and provide laughs until they meet their untimely, hilarious and often incredibly gory deaths.

The annual splatterfest involves countless hours of preparation. As in years past, this Halloween tradition requires:

20 gallons of fake blood

10 gallons of additional fake bodily fluids and gore (with some added cereal for fake vomit)

Nearly 1000 ponchos, (for our nicely dressed patrons)

Three days of "blood-proofing" (including a false floor, covered walls and shield for the tech booth.)

Two and a half days of post show cleaning

Gorefest XVII - Maul of America - runs from October 17 - October 31th, at ImprovBoston. Tickets are $29 (which includes poncho,) $20 students at the door. Ponchos can be purchased online, or at the door, and are highly recommended. Recommended ages 16+. For a full list of shows and times, visit improvboston.com/gorefest.

Gorefest XVII - Maul of America, is produced by Josh Garneau and Joe Szafarowicz, and is directed by John Serpico and Whitney Hawkins.

The cast includes: Jenni Hathaway, Kate Hardly, Marissa Farmer, Meg Di Maggio, Noah Pestana, Rob Mulligan, Rebecca Bishop, Bridget Copes, Michael Carr, Joe Szafarowicz and Surprise Cameos!





