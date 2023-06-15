GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS Continue is Coming to Medford's Chevalier Theatre This Summer

Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines!

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 2 Desi Oakley & Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at NSMT
Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think? Photo 3 Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think?
BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51 Photo 4 BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS Continue is Coming to Medford's Chevalier Theatre This Summer

Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! The Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand-new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at Medford's Chevalier Theatre (30 Forest St, Medford, MA 02155) for an exclusive limited engagement, June 21 - 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale now!

Miami's sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. It's 2023, and we find Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

WHEN: June 21 - June 25, 2023

WHERE: Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest Street, Medford, MA 02155

LINK: Click Here

More About Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue and The Cast

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country. Direction by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors' Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Troy. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Reveals 2023 Fall Season Photo
Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Reveals 2023 Fall Season

The 18th Annual Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival has announced its September program titled Tennessee Williams: Science Fiction and Fantasy. 

2
Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart to Return to Jacobs Pillow in July Photo
Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart to Return to Jacob's Pillow in July

In the third week of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2023, Germany-based Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart will return to Jacob’s Pillow, July 12-16.

3
Yiddish Book Center Will Launch Major New Core Exhibition In October Photo
Yiddish Book Center Will Launch Major New Core Exhibition In October

This fall, the Yiddish Book Center presents a major new core exhibition that explores a multi-faceted international story of identity, creativity, migration, and belonging. Yiddish: A Global Culture debuts on October 15, 2023, expanding the Center's scope to include the world's first comprehensive museum of modern Yiddish culture.

4
STEW Comes to Gloucester Stage Company Photo
STEW Comes to Gloucester Stage Company

Gloucester Stage Company, under the leadership of Rebecca Bradshaw, Artistic Director, and Christopher Griffith, Managing Director, is thrilled to announce the regional premiere of Zora Howard's critically acclaimed play, STEW, a moving story of women, family, overcoming emotional obstacles and the healing power of cooperative cooking.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (6/23-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson”
Coventry Public Library (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New England WizardFest & Magic Convention
Boxboro Regency (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Misbehavin'
The Cape Playhouse (6/07-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Normal Heart
THE BLACK BOX THEATER AT THE MOSESIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS (6/21-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/09-3/09)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Band's Visit
Huntington Theatre (11/11-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mad Ones
Studio Theatre Worcester (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You