GBSC Presents the World Premiere of LAST NIGHT AT BOWL-MOR LANES

Greater Boston Stage Company's 20th Anniversary Season rolls in on September 5th with the World Premiere of Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes' hilarious and heart-warming Last Night at Bowl-Mor Lanes - a look at friendship, love, competition, and... bowling. Directed by Elliot Norton Award-winner Bryn Boice, Last Night at Bowl-Mor Lanes will feature Boston favorites Nancy E. Carroll, Arthur Gomez, Paula Plum, Ceit Zweil, and introducing Young Company member, Isabella Tedesco. Performances run September 5 - 29, 2019. The Press Opening is Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 8:00pm.

"The team we've assembled is very special. Paula and Nancy are fantastic together and they very rarely get to share the stage. In fact, I believe this is the first time they've ever done a show together where they have actual dialogue. I think audiences will be astounded by their chemistry," shares Boice.

Last Night at Bowl-Mor Lanes is an unforgettable evening of drunkenness, debauchery... and very bad bowling. And Cheetos.

"This play came about because of one simple idea," reveals Symes. "I was sitting around one day and thought 'how cool would it be to watch someone bowl on stage?' And voila! A play was born. I'm also more than a bit obsessed with telling stories that feature suburban settings and people who look and feel like the people who live around our theatre. I am particularly interested in creating acting opportunities for actors 'of a certain age.'" Continues Symes, "In a way, this play is a bit of an homage to the building we occupy and to a generation of women who don't always get to see themselves on stage. Back in the mid-20th-century, the basement of Greater Boston Stage Company (where our offices and rehearsal spaces are now) used to house a bowling alley. You can still see where the lanes used to be in the concrete under our rehearsal room floors. And, believe it or not, since my family is originally from Stoneham, my father actually used to set pins in the alley when he was a teenager."

The design team is comprised of Scenic Designer James Fenton, Lighting Designer Jeff Adelberg, Costume Designer Becca Jewett, Sound Designer David Wilson, and Props Master Emme Shaw. Young Company Alum, Stephen Zubricki IV joins as Assistant Director.

Single Tickets for Last Night at Bowl-Mor Lanes: $47-57 Adults; $42-55 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Thrifty Thursday tickets cost $15 at the door and are available for the Thursday, September 5, 2019 performance at 7:30pm. Group Discounts are available, contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at 781-587-7907 or bryan@greaterbostonstage.org. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





