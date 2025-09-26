Full Creative Team Set for WONDER World Premiere at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater has revealed the complete creative and design teams for the new musical Wonder. A.R.T.’s world-premiere production will now run through February 8, 2026—two weeks longer than previously announced.

Based on R.J. Palacio’s novel “Wonder” and Lionsgate and Mandeville Films’ critically-acclaimed hit film adaptation Wonder, which grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office and earned an Academy Award nomination, the musical will feature scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Matt Saunders (Daddy at Vineyard Theater; Night Side Songs at A.R.T.), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby on Broadway; The Half-God of Rainfall and Endlings at A.R.T.), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Evita; Moby-Dick; We Live in Cairo; Endlings; Burn All Night; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at A.R.T.), and sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders on Broadway; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at A.R.T.).

As previously announced, Wonder features music and lyrics by the GRAMMY Award-winning duo A Great Big World (Ian Axel and Chad King) (“Say Something,” “This is the New Year”), a book by Sarah Ruhl (Eurydice; The Clean House; Smile, a memoir), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Real Women Have Curves, Waitress, Pippin, and others at A.R.T. and on Broadway), choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman (A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center, The Notebook on Broadway, The Hypocrites’ Pirates of Penzance at A.R.T. ), and direction by Taibi Magar (Night Side Songs, Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo, and others at A.R.T.). Timothy R. Semon is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by C12 Casting and will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, Cagla Karslioglu serves as the associate director, Colin McIlvaine is the associate scenic designer, Herin Kaputkin is the associate Costume Designer, and Caecilia Armstrong is the associate sound designer. Najah Muhammad is the acting coach, Kate Wilson is the text vocal coach, and Chris York is the singing vocal coach. Matthew Joffe and Patricia Chibbaro are consultants.

ABOUT WONDER

“We can change the way we see.” Based on R.J. Palacio’s novel and Lionsgate and Mandeville Films’ hit feature adaptation, this uplifting new musical follows the Pullman family as they navigate change, identity, and what it means to belong. Auggie Pullman has been homeschooled his entire life, often retreating to outer space in his imagination. But when his family decides it’s time for him to start going to school, Auggie must take off the space helmet he has used to hide his facial difference. As Auggie navigates a world filled with kindness and cruelty, his parents and sister go on their own journeys of transformation and discovery. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score, Wonder celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness.

Wonder is recommended for ages 8+. Production support of Wonder is provided by Janet and Irv Plotkin and The Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory Charitable Trust.